Keith FC bring in Andy Roddie and Tommy Wilson as management team ahead of new Highland League season

Keith FC have appointed former Aberdeen midfielder Andy Roddie as their new manager.

Roddie, who joins with assistant boss Tommy Wilson, takes over from Dean Donaldson, who resigned last month.

As well as the Dons, Roddie turned out for Motherwell and St Mirren in his senior career, as well Peterhead and Elgin City.

Roddie and Wilson have been out of the Highland League since leaving Huntly in November 2017. They had a year in charge at Christie Park.

The new management team will be in place for the Aberdeenshire Cup tie against their former side next weekend.

Keith chairman Andy Troup said: “When Dean left we took a bit of time to review the candidates that had come in. Andy and Tommy are two people I’ve known for a while and I was hoping they would apply.

“Over the last week we’ve gone back and forth and got things sorted. It’s great to get the announcement done.”