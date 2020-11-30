Have you got the Highland League knowledge to tackle our quiz?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Highland League football finally returned to the north of Scotland at the weekend after eight months or so away – and we’ve put together a quiz to celebrate.

There was a time, during the second spike of the Covid-19 pandemic, where it looked like the league would not return this season.

However, the easing of restrictions in the Highlands has meant some of the teams in the division can allow fans back, with the Aberdeenshire sides hopeful they too will be able let supporters attend matches before long.

At the weekend, title contenders Brora, Fraserburgh, Inverurie Locos, Formartine United, Rothes and Buckie Thistle all got off to winning starts in their bid to triumph over this short and sweet 15-game campaign.

Of course, Nairn County were unable to get their opener against Clachnacuddin played, due to a coronavirus outbreak, but these issues are expected this term and didn’t take the shine off the division’s return.

To mark the return of the Highland League, we’ve put together this challenging quiz, which looks back over the league’s more-than-125-year history, but also includes some questions on the modern era.

See how you get on: