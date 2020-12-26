Scottish Cup: Nairn County chairman admits trepidation on football’s return

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish Cup marked Nairn County’s return to competitive action after 10 months off.

But for chairman Donald Matheson it was a day filled with trepidation, given the work that had gone in to get football back to Station Park.

The first game against Threave Rovers a fortnight ago was their first game since February, with the early curtailing of last season and the Covid-enforced call-offs of their two Highland League games against Clach and Keith.

A 4-0 triumph was as good as Matheson could have hoped for, as Nairn look to embark on a Scottish Cup run with a first round tie at home to Broxburn Athletic today.

“I think everyone had a sense of trepidation – apart from the manager and players,” added Matheson. “Just because we hadn’t played a competitive match in 10 months.

“The performance from the guys was tremendous. They left it all out there. I spoke to some of them at training on the Tuesday after and there were a few sore bodies.

“But we scored four great goals, had a good crowd in and our protocols worked really well.”

Nairn had been sitting in level one of the Scottish Government’s coronavirus restrictions, prior to last weekend’s announcement from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of a nationwide lockdown commencing today.

That meant supporters, who had been present for the Threave game and the subsequent match in the Highland League against Fraserburgh, will be locked out once again.

Matheson is not a huge fan of the scheduling of the game, coming on Boxing Day, describing it as a “bind”.

“There was a possibility of moving it to the Sunday or Monday, but unfortunately it didn’t work out, with circumstances for both teams,” he added.

“I don’t particularly like a Boxing Day match; it’s supposed to be a day with your family. But we’ll just take it as it comes and see how it goes.”