Scottish Cup: Jonny Smith hoping for Formartine progress

Jonny Smith is hoping Formartine United can give themselves the chance of a glamour Scottish Cup tie by defeating Haddington Athletic today.

The Pitmedden outfit face the East of Scotland League First Division Conference A side at Millfield Park this afternoon.

With the likes of Hearts, Dundee, Dunfermline and Inverness Caley Thistle entering the tournament in the next round, progression could result in the chance to face a big name.

Striker Smith said: “There’s always the chance of a big tie in the next round and that’s what everyone wants, especially with what we’re going through just now.

“The club have had some good experiences in the Scottish Cup and as a player I’ve been lucky enough to have some good experiences in the cup as well, so hopefully we can still be in it and get a decent draw.

“The Scottish Cup is the biggest competition for us to be involved in.

“It’s massive for the club and massive for the players and it’s great to be part of it.

“We don’t know too much about Haddington and that’s the thing about the Scottish Cup, it throws up these games.

“But I’m looking forward to it, I’ve had good experiences in the past playing teams from other parts of the country and hopefully that continues.”

Smith scored Formartine’s first in their 2-1 second preliminary round win over Turriff United on Monday and he hopes he’s done enough to keep his place in the side.

The former Inverurie, Cove, Keith, Peterhead and Aberdeen attacker added: “It was good to get a goal and I’m pleased to be staying fit just now and playing.

“The squad that we’ve got there’s always going to be pressure, so you need to be playing well and chipping in with goals and assists to stay in the team.”