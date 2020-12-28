Fraserburgh hoping to land another big name in the Scottish Cup

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Having experienced the excitement of a Scottish Cup tie with one of the country’s biggest clubs Fraserburgh are hoping for a repeat after reaching the second round.

The Broch came from behind to triumph against Rothes at Mackessack Park courtesy of a Gary Harris free-kick and Scott Barbour’s brace.

Sides from the Championship and League One will be in tonight’s second round draw.

Fraserburgh faced Rangers in 2018 and boss Mark Cowie said: “You always want to progress in the Scottish Cup because it’s a great competition to be involved in.

“We’ve been lucky before and got that plum tie and we just want to showcase the club and the Highland League as much as possible.

“We’ve experienced first hand what can happen and the euphoria that goes with getting a big draw.

“The town comes alive and that’s what it’s about. We want to have that again if it’s possible and you have to be in the hat to have that chance so we’re delighted to be through.”

Reflecting on the win over Rothes, Cowie added: “I felt we were the better side and deserved to win.

“We started well and then they scored and it could have shook us, but to be fair we dominated from then on and scored two goals and then Scott Barbour gets the third which kills the game.

“The players put in an unbelievable shift and merited the win. I think we were really strong in every department.”

Harris stung the palms of Rothes goalkeeper Sean McCarthy early on with a strike from long range and he was close again on 10 minutes.

The striker freed Barbour on the right and then raced in at the back post to meet Barbour’s cross, but Harris’ header hit the outside of the left post.

Soon after McCarthy made a terrific save to tip over Sean Butcher’s shot from 15 yards after neat build-up play involving Paul Young and Owen Cairns.

Having survived the early onslaught Rothes took the lead midway through the first period.

Craig Cormack beat Ryan Cowie down the right and his angled shot squirmed through the hands of goalkeeper Paul Leask and into the net.

Fraserburgh equalised just after the half hour mark when Bruce Milne fouled Willie West 25 yards out and Harris’ free-kick took a deflection off the wall and beat McCarthy.

On 36 minutes Fraserburgh took the lead. Butcher fed Harris on the right side of the area, he found West and his cross-cum-shot was turned in by the sliding Barbour.

Eight minutes into the second period McCarthy made another superb save to turn Butcher’s header behind after fine play from Cairns down the right to create space and cross.

Midway through the second period Fraserburgh opened up a two-goal advantage with West burrowing his way down the left flank before pulling the ball back for Barbour to finish.

The Speysiders kept battling until the end, but didn’t threaten to make a comeback with Leask untroubled.

Rothes manager Ross Jack said: “To say we’re disappointed is an understatement. We didn’t play that well in the first half despite going ahead and we didn’t have the experience to see the game out to half-time.

“They came out with two quick goals and in the second half we couldn’t get going at all.

“The better team won in the end, we didn’t compete which is disappointing.

“They got some breaks with the wicked deflection for the first goal, but Sean McCarthy had quite a few good saves and we didn’t test their goalie enough or put them under pressure.”