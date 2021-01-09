Another fresh venue being considered for Brora Rangers’ Scottish Cup tie against Camelon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Brora Rangers chairman William Powrie says another change of venue is being considered by Scottish Cup first round opponents Camelon Juniors in their efforts to host the tie at the seventh attempt.

The tie was once again postponed yesterday after failing an inspection at the artificial surface at Westfield Park in Denny.

The tie was switched to the venue, which is the home of East of Scotland First Division Conference A side Dunipace, after three postponements at Camelon’s Carmuirs Park.

The match had originally started on its scheduled day at Camelon’s home ground on Boxing Day, but was abandoned after 45 minutes due to the conditions with the scoreline locked at 0-0.

The winner of the tie will host Championship side Hearts in the second round, in a match which was due to be played on Saturday.

Although Powrie says winter weather has left the match with no prospect of being played up until now, he revealed Camelon are now seeking to secure a backup venue to ensure it goes ahead on Monday.

Powrie said: “The forecast could be as low as -10 degrees overnight, so it comes as not the slightest bit surprising to me.

“There are going to be a lot of second round games postponed this weekend anyway, so I don’t think we will be necessarily any further back than we already are.

“There’s nothing anybody can do about it, so we will try again on Monday.

“They are talking about perhaps looking at an alternative venue other than the one at Dunipace, just to have something on the back burner.

“More than that, we don’t know. We are in the lap of the weather – and we just have to wait until it relents a little bit.”

Although Powrie says the disruption has caused havoc with working arrangements for players and staff, he insists the raft of postponements has not incurred any additional travel costs for the Highland League champions.

Powrie added: “The bus company have been very good. They have not charged us for last minute cancellations, which has been terribly kind to us in that respect.

“All our guys, and presumably theirs as well, are having to organise time off work.

“It becomes quite logistically challenging to get everybody available.

“The sooner we get it played the better.”