Craig Stewart named Deveronvale manager

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Craig Stewart has been appointed as Deveronvale manager on a permanent basis.

He had been placed in interim charge of the Banff club after the departure of Steve Dolan last month.

Stewart served as assistant manager to Dolan and the former Princess Royal Park boss felt his No2 was the best person to succeed him.

On his appointment Stewart said: “I’m very pleased to be given this opportunity and look forward to getting back to football and, hopefully, seeing fans back at Princess Royal Park.

“The stop-start nature of this season has been difficult for everyone involved with Deveronvale but with the roll out of Covid-19 vaccines I hope that we can get back to near normality soon.”

Deveronvale chairman Jim Mair added: “We’ve had a number of constructive discussions with Craig and have discussed the club’s objectives and expectations with him.

“We believe his wealth of experience as a SHFL player and in management make him the right appointment for Deveronvale and wish him well in his new position.”

Stewart will be assisted by Kevin Stewart as first-team coach and James Blanchard as goalkeeping coach with an assistant manager to be appointed in due course.