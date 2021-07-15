Nairn County boss Ronnie Sharp pleased to complete signing of ex-Fort William skipper John Treasurer

Nairn County have completed the signing of former Fort William captain John Treasurer on a one-year deal.

Treasurer left his hometown club at the end of last season and had impressed during pre-season with the Wee County.

The defender had been part of the Fort’s squad last season under new boss Ashley Hollyer after overcoming a long-term knee injury.

Treasurer becomes the fourth signing of the summer for Nairn, after Rory Willliamson, Grant Hogg and Conor Gethins.

Nairn boss Ronnie Sharp is pleased to get the deal over the line and have Treasurer join the squad.

Sharp told the Nairn County website: “John has done well in training and in the two games he has played for us since coming in on trial. Having him tied down will now allow him to settle in more and give him the confidence to push towards being in the team come the start of the season.

“John is a strong and quick centre half and gives us another option in that area with Calum Howarth being ruled out through injury. He is a good communicator and has shown that from early on in his time training with us. He is the sort of character who wants to learn and take on board what he is being coached, which will hopefully bode well for him.

“We are delighted that he has agreed a deal to join us and we look forward to working with him over the course of the season.”