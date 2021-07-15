Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Nairn County boss Ronnie Sharp pleased to complete signing of ex-Fort William skipper John Treasurer

By Jamie Durent
July 15, 2021, 2:15 pm
Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp.
Nairn County have completed the signing of former Fort William captain John Treasurer on a one-year deal.

Treasurer left his hometown club at the end of last season and had impressed during pre-season with the Wee County.

The defender had been part of the Fort’s squad last season under new boss Ashley Hollyer after overcoming a long-term knee injury.

Treasurer becomes the fourth signing of the summer for Nairn, after Rory Willliamson, Grant Hogg and Conor Gethins.

Nairn boss Ronnie Sharp is pleased to get the deal over the line and have Treasurer join the squad.

Sharp told the Nairn County website: “John has done well in training and in the two games he has played for us since coming in on trial. Having him tied down will now allow him to settle in more and give him the confidence to push towards being in the team come the start of the season.

“John is a strong and quick centre half and gives us another option in that area with Calum Howarth being ruled out through injury. He is a good communicator and has shown that from early on in his time training with us. He is the sort of character who wants to learn and take on board what he is being coached, which will hopefully bode well for him.

“We are delighted that he has agreed a deal to join us and we look forward to working with him over the course of the season.”

