Highland League round-up: Buckie 5-0 Lossiemouth, Deveronvale 0-3 Brora Rangers, Huntly 1-1 Strathspey

Buckie Thistle started the season with a 5-0 win over Lossiemouth at Victoria Park.

After Jags goalkeeper Kevin Main had saved Liam Archibald’s penalty, strikes from Kevin Fraser and Scott Adams had the hosts two up at the break.

A brace from Andrew MacAskill and another from Adams in the second period completed the scoring for Buckie.

Manager Graeme Stewart said: “I’m happy with the result, but I think we can play better. We played well at times but we probably expect a higher standard at times at Buckie.

“It was a tough game and boys are still getting fit. Overall we’re happy with the win, but I think we can still go up at least one level.

“We’re still working on things and bedding a couple of players yet so we won’t be up to full speed yet.

“The attitude of the players was amazing and they worked hard, but knit-picking there are a few things we could have done better.”

Lossiemouth boss Joe Russell said: “We started off not too badly and competed OK.

“Then we got a penalty and when we missed it the boys’ heads went down a bit then we lost a goal shortly after.

“Then we lost the second before half-time and the game was probably over after that.

“We didn’t keep the ball well enough, we created a few chances, but we didn’t keep the ball well enough which invited Buckie on top of us and handed them momentum.”

Deveronvale 0-3 Brora Rangers

Brora Rangers got their defence of the Highland League off to a winning start as they recorded a comfortable three goal victory over Deveronvale.

A superb strike from Andy Macrae had the visitors a goal ahead at the break with Tom Kelly and Ally Sutherland adding to the tally in the second period.

Brora manager Steven Mackay praised Macrae for his fine strike.

He said “That is what he brings to us, it was something out of nothing. Tom Kelly scored one and could easily have had another couple as we controlled most of the game.

“We were a bit wasteful in the final third of the pitch, which we spoke about at half time. We asked them to increase the tempo of the game in moving the ball a bit sharper.

“It was difficult as it was very hot but we are pleased to get off to a good start along with the clean sheet.

“We now just need to be a bit more streetwise going forward and take more of our chances when dominating games.”

Vale manager Craig Stewart was missing four players due to Covid issues but was encouraged by aspects of his side’s performance.

He said “I can’t fault the workrate and shape we showed against the league champions.

“At one goal down we were still very much in the game while our keeper Sean McIntosh would admit he should have done better at the second goal.

“Our plan was to stay in the game as long as we could and that was working until we lost a very soft second goal with the third goal coming as we tired in the heat.”

Huntly 1-1 Strathspey

Huntly came from behind to earn a share of the points against Strathspey Thistle but Black and Golds manager Allan Hale felt his side should’ve taken all three points.

Strathspey opened the scoring when Kieran Chalmers drilled home from 20 yards with 15 minutes gone but Huntly debutant Greg Buchan restored parity in the opening minute of the second half.

Hale said: “We’ve created enough chances to win a couple of games of football but that’s just down to rustiness.

“In terms of our overall performance, I was delighted with how we played, we looked solid defensively and caused Strathspey some problems, the only thing that was missing was putting the ball away in the final third.

“The goal showed how important Greg Buchan is with how we want to play. I thought he was outstanding as were the whole team.”

New Strathspey Thistle boss Charlie Brown said: “I think a draw was a fair result. Both teams created chances and defended well with both goalkeepers pulling off some decent saves, our goalkeeper more than Huntly’s.”