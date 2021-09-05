Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart rues mistakes in four-goal cup loss to Caley Thistle

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart was reeling that mistakes led to all four Caley Thistle goals in Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy defeat.

The Jags boss was delighted that his players put up a strong challenge and asked questions of their Championship hosts, but goals from Lewis Jamieson, Cameron Harper and a Billy Mckay brace were all too easy from their point of view.

The Highland League title contenders tested ICT, who needed woodwork and keeper Cammy MacKay to ensure they racked up their fifth straight clean sheet and victory.

Goals was conceded cheaply – boss

Stewart, a former Caley Jags youth player, feels his players can learn a lot from the second-round encounter, which was earned with a 3-1 win at Brechin City.

He said: “A 4-0 defeat certainly didn’t reflect the game at all. I am quite angry, but not with the performance, which was outstanding.

“We had a game plan and I think it worked. All the goals were mistakes from us, which was the frustrating thing. If we have lost 2-0 or 3-0 and they had cut us open then we’d put our hands up and say we were beaten by the better team.

“But when they did cut us open, we made a save and that’s what goalkeepers are for.

“We didn’t mark at the first goal, which was shocking. With the second goal, Kevin (Main) said he was fouled. It looks like he dropped it, but he said he was fouled and I believe him.

“For the third goal, it was a mistake from Mark McLauchlin, which was unlike him. For the fourth one, we needed to play longer. We were tired and I get that, but when you finish the game after all that effort, we hoped we’d maybe sneak a 1-1, so it was disappointing.

“They were better than us, but on chances there was maybe not much in it.”

Buckie duo shone at this level

Mistakes aside, Stewart was proud of his group and picked out two star men in particular for their performances.

He added: “I thought Kevin Fraser was the best player on the park – he was outstanding. Max Barry, in the middle of the park, was terrific and he looks comfortable at that level.

“Kevin is 30 and someone should have signed him a long time ago. Max is only 19 and he will play at a level like this, no problem if he keeps learning.”

Cut out mistakes to be in trophy hunt

Next Saturday, second-placed Buckie head to Highland League champions Brora Rangers and a repeat of the good points from the weekend will give them a chance at Dudgeon Park.

He said: “We need to get our heads into that game. If we play like we did on Saturday, then we’ll have a good chance. Mistakes have crept into a few games after three or four clean sheets.

“We need to iron out individual mistakes because the best teams in the Highland League make the least amount of mistakes.

“Our team is full of quality, but to get to the next level it comes down to concentration. We know their touch is there. It’s just down to the mental side of it.”