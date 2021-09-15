Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Craig Cormack keen to contribute goals in Rothes’ cup bid

By Callum Law
September 15, 2021, 11:45 am
Craig Cormack, left is determined to weigh in with goals for Rothes
Craig Cormack is keen to weigh in with his share of goals for Rothes.

The attacker bagged a brace at the weekend as the Speysiders defeated Strathspey Thistle 4-1.

This weekend Rothes are in Scottish Cup action against East of Scotland League Premier Division side Blackburn United.

Cormack is hoping to add to his tally of three goals this season, particularly when the Mackessack Park side are without strikers Greg Morrison and Gary Kerr due to injury.

The 25-year-old, who has been used through the middle and out wide by manager Ross Jack, said: “I was pleased to score on Saturday.

“I managed to get off the mark against Strathspey in the North of Scotland Cup and getting another two on Saturday was good.

“We’ve been struggling for goals this season and haven’t quite hit form yet.

Rothes manager Ross Jack

“I think the management team feel I can be a goal threat for the team, particularly with Greg Morrison and Gary Kerr being injured.

“They’re two good strikers and it’s disappointing to be missing them, but I’ve played up top because of that.

“I’ve played up front in the past and I enjoy it.

“It’s totally different to playing out wide and it takes a bit of getting used to.

“But when we’re missing some players as well I try my best to help the team in that area.”

Rothes aiming for progression against Blackburn

Blackburn United are ninth in the East of Scotland Premier Division.

Although he doesn’t know a great deal about them Cormack is expecting a tricky tie at New Murrayfield Park.

He added: “We don’t really know a great deal about Blackburn, but most of the sides you come against from down there are quite strong so we expect a tough game.

“In the cup everyone wants to get through and see where you can go from there.”

