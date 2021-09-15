Craig Cormack keen to contribute goals in Rothes’ cup bid

Craig Cormack is keen to weigh in with his share of goals for Rothes.

The attacker bagged a brace at the weekend as the Speysiders defeated Strathspey Thistle 4-1.

This weekend Rothes are in Scottish Cup action against East of Scotland League Premier Division side Blackburn United.

Cormack is hoping to add to his tally of three goals this season, particularly when the Mackessack Park side are without strikers Greg Morrison and Gary Kerr due to injury.

The 25-year-old, who has been used through the middle and out wide by manager Ross Jack, said: “I was pleased to score on Saturday.

“I managed to get off the mark against Strathspey in the North of Scotland Cup and getting another two on Saturday was good.

“We’ve been struggling for goals this season and haven’t quite hit form yet.

“I think the management team feel I can be a goal threat for the team, particularly with Greg Morrison and Gary Kerr being injured.

“They’re two good strikers and it’s disappointing to be missing them, but I’ve played up top because of that.

“I’ve played up front in the past and I enjoy it.

“It’s totally different to playing out wide and it takes a bit of getting used to.

“But when we’re missing some players as well I try my best to help the team in that area.”

Rothes aiming for progression against Blackburn

Blackburn United are ninth in the East of Scotland Premier Division.

Although he doesn’t know a great deal about them Cormack is expecting a tricky tie at New Murrayfield Park.

He added: “We don’t really know a great deal about Blackburn, but most of the sides you come against from down there are quite strong so we expect a tough game.

“In the cup everyone wants to get through and see where you can go from there.”