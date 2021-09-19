Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings thinks players have to be ‘stronger’ after Scottish Cup exit to Jeanfield Swifts

By Reporter
September 19, 2021, 5:02 pm
Richard Hastings. Picture by Paul Glendell
A host of injuries then a slow start contributed to Inverurie Locos’ Scottish Cup first round exit at the hands of East of Scotland League Premier Division side Jeanfield Swifts.

The Highland League Railwaymen – who were beaten 3-0 by the visitors – went into the tie at Harlaw Park without Greg Mitchell, Ryan Broadhurst, Gary McGowan and Lloyd Robertson, then lost captain Neil McLean to injury on the half hour.

By that time they were already facing an uphill struggle, losing two goals in the first five minutes to great finishes from Connor McLaren and Scott Smith .

It was close to half time before Mark Mitchell in the Jeanfield goal was seriously called into action, making a great save at his right post to keep out a well-struck shot by Kieran Shanks.

Three minutes after half-time the tie was effectively over when McLaren’s right foot shot took a heavy deflection away from the reach of Andy Reid to make it 3-0.

Any outside hopes of a comeback were dashed on 56 minutes when Swifts keeper Mitchell saved a penalty kick from Shanks after Craig Gill was upended in the box.

Despite the Inverurie casualty list, ashen faced Locos gaffer Richard Hastings found the early Jeanfield goals and lack of reaction to them difficult to explain, he said: “These games happen sometimes when you lose early goals, but if there’s a positive it’s that the goals are conceded so early and you look for a reaction to having a mountain to climb, but nobody offered that

“There were too many players off the mark, we need to be stronger and be capable of bouncing back.”

Two-goal Swifts hero McLaren, one of 12 Jeanfield players to have spent time out due to Covid-19 this season,  said: “We thought we’d come up here and give Locos a good game, but it proved decisive getting the early goals.

“Our league form has been up and down, but we have players who have performed at a higher level and you step up when it’s Scottish Cup day.”

On Saturday, Hastings and his players get the opportunity to re-prove their credentials when they play host to Highland League champions Brora Rangers.

