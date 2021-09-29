Current Rothes team to meet up with 1978/79 glory squad in build-up to Saturday’s North of Scotland Cup final

Rothes will hope the current squad meeting stars of the past can have an inspirational effect ahead of the North of Scotland Cup final.

The Speysiders are holding a lunch on Saturday prior to the final against Brora Rangers where the current side will meet the players involved the last time the Mackessack Park side won the competition.

That was in season 1978-79 when Rothes, managed by Andy Beattie, defeated Inverness Thistle 1-0, courtesy of Kenny Wales’ goal at Telford Street, to claim the silverware.

Prior to Ross Jack’s charges winning the Highland League Cup last year that was the last time Rothes had won a trophy.

‘The response has been fantastic’

Mackessack Park chairman Iain Paul said: “We never got the chance to have a social gathering or celebrate properly after the Highland League Cup final.

“We felt this was an opportunity to do something because we have a bit more freedom again.

“We thought it would be a nice touch if we invited along the 78-79 team, which some of us can remember.

“I went to final at Telford Street with my brother and my dad and the place was rammed with Rothes supporters.

“That’s a special memory for me and for a lot of Rothes folk, and the opportunity to gather the team that did the deed all those years ago to meet the current team is a nice thing leading up to the final.

“Some folk might think of it as a distraction, but Ross Jack and Jim Walker didn’t think of it like that at all.

“They thought it would be cracking and the boys are looking forward to meeting the guys from ’79.

“Ultimately the main aim is to win the cup again, that’s what we’re looking for.

“It’s consecutive cup finals for the club, which is a great achievement.

“In contacting the players from 1978-79, the response has been fantastic.

“It’s great that it still means so much to these guys after such a long time.

“It shows the spirit that exists in the Highland League and all the boys still look for the Rothes score every week.”