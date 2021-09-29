Current Rothes team to meet up with 1978/79 glory squad in build-up to Saturday’s North of Scotland Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Current Rothes team to meet up with 1978/79 glory squad in build-up to Saturday’s North of Scotland Cup final

By Callum Law
September 29, 2021, 11:45 am
The Rothes North of Scotland Cup winning squad of 1979. Back from from left to right: Stewart Neilson, Dave Clerihew, Jimmy Ross, Charlie Gray, Graham Senff, Neil Clayton, Irvine Allan, Gavin Gray, George Gilbert, Drew Baillie (assistant manager). Front Row: Bobby Fraser, Kenny Wales, Jimmy Simpson, Gerry Graham, Colin Tweedie, Jimmy Noble.
Rothes will hope the current squad meeting stars of the past can have an inspirational effect ahead of the North of Scotland Cup final.

The Speysiders are holding a lunch on Saturday prior to the final against Brora Rangers where the current side will meet the players involved the last time the Mackessack Park side won the competition.

That was in season 1978-79 when Rothes, managed by Andy Beattie, defeated Inverness Thistle 1-0, courtesy of Kenny Wales’ goal at Telford Street, to claim the silverware.

Prior to Ross Jack’s charges winning the Highland League Cup last year that was the last time Rothes had won a trophy.

‘The response has been fantastic’

Mackessack Park chairman Iain Paul said: “We never got the chance to have a social gathering or celebrate properly after the Highland League Cup final.

“We felt this was an opportunity to do something because we have a bit more freedom again.

“We thought it would be a nice touch if we invited along the 78-79 team, which some of us can remember.

“I went to final at Telford Street with my brother and my dad and the place was rammed with Rothes supporters.

“That’s a special memory for me and for a lot of Rothes folk, and the opportunity to gather the team that did the deed all those years ago to meet the current team is a nice thing leading up to the final.

Rothes chairman Iain Paul

“Some folk might think of it as a distraction, but Ross Jack and Jim Walker didn’t think of it like that at all.

“They thought it would be cracking and the boys are looking forward to meeting the guys from ’79.

“Ultimately the main aim is to win the cup again, that’s what we’re looking for.

“It’s consecutive cup finals for the club, which is a great achievement.

“In contacting the players from 1978-79, the response has been fantastic.

“It’s great that it still means so much to these guys after such a long time.

“It shows the spirit that exists in the Highland League and all the boys still look for the Rothes score every week.”

