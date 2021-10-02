North of Scotland Cup final: Rothes look for another silver lining as Brora try to retain trophy

Ross Jack wants to add another chapter to the Rothes success story of recent times by winning the North of Scotland Cup.

The Speysiders meet Brora Rangers in the final at Lossiemouth’s Grant Park.

Rothes came close to going bust in 2015 but after surviving they’ve improved steadily on pitch and last year won the Highland League Cup for the first time in their history.

That success was the Mackessack Park club’s first trophy since lifting the North of Scotland Cup in 1979.

Having had a taste for success manager Jack doesn’t want Rothes to be one-hit wonders.

He said: “It’s great for the club to have reached consecutive finals given where the club has been.

“It’s well-documented that there might not have been a Rothes Football Club by now but for people stepping in and working extremely hard to ensure it survived.

“For that I’m extremely grateful and the players are as well.

“We need to make sure we keep progressing and winning another piece of silverware would be another fantastic chapter in the history of this great club.

“Every manager is the same – if you’ve been in a final and won it you want to be in plenty more.

“We’re no different, we want to be up there and challenging and competing in cup finals as often as we can.

“But other teams are thinking the same and there’s plenty of hurdles in your way.

“We need to make sure we’re at our very best to have a chance of winning because Brora are a very good side.

“They’ve won five of the last seven North of Scotland Cups, they’re well-acquainted with winning it and will want to do it again.”

Campbell eyes first trophy as gaffer

For Brora boss Craig Campbell this final gives him the opportunity to win a first piece of silverware as Cattachs manager.

He was appointed on a permanent basis last week having served as interim manager following Steven Mackay’s resignation in August.

Campbell said: “To get the opportunity so early on to win a first trophy is a good thing and it would be lovely to get that first trophy on board early doors and give ourselves something to build on.

“I’m fully aware of the importance of trying to win this final.

“We’ve set standards at the club and we want to be winning trophies.

“The players are fully aware of that and I’m fully aware of that.

“To be successful at Brora you need to be winning trophies and we’ve given ourselves that chance.

“But we expect a really tough game, Rothes are unbeaten so far this season.”

Cattachs hoping experience will count

Brora have won five of the last seven North of Scotland Cups and Campbell hopes that experience can serve them well in this final.

He added: “It’s a cup we’ve done really well in in the past.

“We’ve won five out of seven and it’s only natural that we’d like to continue that and remain the holders.

“Nothing replaces in experience football and we have players who have experienced quite a bit of success at this level in their careers.

“It always does help when you’ve got that on the big occasion.

“We’ve also got a few younger guys in our squad as well and I think it also helps them.”

Brora are without injured duo Martin Maclean and James Wallace, Colin Williamson is suspended and Max Ewan is cup-tied.

Ally Macdonald is a doubt for the Cattachs with a hamstring problem.

For Rothes Greg Morrison remains on the sidelines with Sean Linden also unavailable. Gary Kerr and Wayne Mackintosh have trained this week and may be involved.