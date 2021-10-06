Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh boss hails stalwart Ryan Christie after his return in 6-1 win against Lossiemouth

By Paul Third
October 6, 2021, 10:21 pm Updated: October 6, 2021, 10:24 pm
Fraserburgh's Ryan Christie

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie hailed veteran Ryan Christie after he donned the boots once more to help his side beat Lossiemouth at Bellslea Park.

The 36 year-old central defender gave up playing at the end of August to take on a coaching role at the club but made a surprise return for his side’s 6-1 win against the Coasters.

“We had nothing else, I had four kids on the bench but Boomer did well. I’m not saying he strolled it but he didn’t look out of place. He showed his experience and you don’t need to be the quickest if you have got a brain.

“Some argue he is maybe retiring too early but he always said if we need a hand he is available and we had to draft in Boomer to help us.

“We started the season with six centre-halves and I had one left in Willie West so it was good to be able to call on Boomer to help us out.”

Lossie took a shock lead when Connor McCauley fired past Paul Leask in the 16th minute but the Broch hit back instantly when Lewis Duncan crossed for Sean Butcher to head home the equaliser.

Two goals in two minutes before the break put the home side in control with Ryan Cowie putting Fraserburgh ahead before Butcher headed home another Duncan cross for his second of the game.

The Coasters were reduced to 10 men following Dean Stewart’s red card for a lunging challenge on Scott Barbour near the corner flag within a minute of the second half.

The home side made their numerical advantage count midway through the second half when Duncan got on the scoresheet before he rounded off an excellent individual performance two minutes from time when he drilled home his second of the game.

Substitute Gary Harris made it 6-1 after lobbing the goalkeeper 30 seconds later.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal