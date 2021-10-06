Fraserburgh boss hails stalwart Ryan Christie after his return in 6-1 win against Lossiemouth

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie hailed veteran Ryan Christie after he donned the boots once more to help his side beat Lossiemouth at Bellslea Park.

The 36 year-old central defender gave up playing at the end of August to take on a coaching role at the club but made a surprise return for his side’s 6-1 win against the Coasters.

“We had nothing else, I had four kids on the bench but Boomer did well. I’m not saying he strolled it but he didn’t look out of place. He showed his experience and you don’t need to be the quickest if you have got a brain.

“Some argue he is maybe retiring too early but he always said if we need a hand he is available and we had to draft in Boomer to help us.

“We started the season with six centre-halves and I had one left in Willie West so it was good to be able to call on Boomer to help us out.”

Lossie took a shock lead when Connor McCauley fired past Paul Leask in the 16th minute but the Broch hit back instantly when Lewis Duncan crossed for Sean Butcher to head home the equaliser.

Two goals in two minutes before the break put the home side in control with Ryan Cowie putting Fraserburgh ahead before Butcher headed home another Duncan cross for his second of the game.

The Coasters were reduced to 10 men following Dean Stewart’s red card for a lunging challenge on Scott Barbour near the corner flag within a minute of the second half.

The home side made their numerical advantage count midway through the second half when Duncan got on the scoresheet before he rounded off an excellent individual performance two minutes from time when he drilled home his second of the game.

Substitute Gary Harris made it 6-1 after lobbing the goalkeeper 30 seconds later.