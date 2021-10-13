Inverurie’s Greg Mitchell looking for silver lining in Aberdeenshire Shield

Greg Mitchell wants to end Inverurie Locos’ five-year wait for silverware in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

The Railwaymen start their campaign against holders Fraserburgh at Harlaw Park having not won a trophy since lifting the Shield in November 2016.

Defender Mitchell, 26, said: “Fraserburgh are a hard-working team, they’re good in the forward areas, they defend well and battle well in midfield.

“You always get a tough game against Fraserburgh and hopefully we can do ourselves justice.

“I’ve said for a number of years that Locos need to be winning trophies.

“We need to put silverware in the cabinet to make it a successful season.

“I’ve been at the club for eight years and have won two Shields and we need to be striving to win trophies.

“We’ve got younger players in the squad who are keen to win trophies and as a result this is a tie we need to get through.

“It’s been too long really. I know people behind the scenes want the club to win silverware and the players are desperate to get their hands on a trophy.

“Hopefully this game can be a step towards doing that for us.”

Holders don’t want to relinquish grip on Shield

The Aberdeenshire Shield wasn’t contested during the Covid-19-disrupted 2020-21 campaign.

As a result, Fraserburgh are still holders after defeating Inverurie 3-1 in the last final in January 2020.

Broch captain Willie West is determined to try to retain the trophy.

The Bellslea side – who are unbeaten in the Breedon Highland League this season – have been disappointed with their cup record this term.

Fraserburgh lost to Banks o’ Dee in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final and to Sauchie Juniors in the first round of the Scottish Cup.

Skipper West, who has won the Shield three times, said: “We want to win every cup and this one is no different.

“We’re still the holders and we’ll be up for it, that’s for sure.

“The club’s won it a few times and I’ve won it three times, but it’s never enough really.

“Every season you come in with a clean slate and want to win trophies.

“Losing the cup games we’ve lost this season, it adds to the importance of this game.

“We want to get to the next round, because thus far this season it hasn’t been good enough in the cups and hopefully we can change that.

“It seems like Inverurie are a bit of a different team in recent weeks with cracking results against Brora and Brechin.

“It’s always a tough game against them and I’ve always felt they have one of the best squads in the league.”

Cup winners Dee start double quest against fellow Junior side

Elsewhere, Aberdeenshire Cup winners Banks o’ Dee are dreaming of doing the double.

They start their tilt at the Aberdeenshire Shield against fellow Junior outfit Hermes at Spain Park.

The sides met on Saturday in the Inter Regional Trophy with Banks o’ Dee winning 2-1.

Dee co-manager Jamie Watt said: “Winning the cup gave us a taste for it and we’re the only team that has a chance of winning both this season, so we want to try to do that.

“It’s never easy playing a side back-to-back, which doesn’t help our cause in this tie.

“But we loved winning the Aberdeenshire Cup and we’ll try to win the Shield now. It’s early days, but we’re in it to win it.”

Hermes boss Neil Dawson added: “We gave a really good account of ourselves on Saturday and we’ll need the same again.

“We go there with confidence and nothing to fear and we think we can compete with Banks o’ Dee.”