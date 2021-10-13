Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Buckie Thistle storm to 9-1 victory against bottom of the table Fort William

By Reporter
October 13, 2021, 10:38 pm Updated: October 13, 2021, 10:41 pm
Kyle Macleod notched a first half hat-trick for the Jags.
Buckie made it three home league wins and 15 goals in eight days with a comprehensive victory over Fort William at Victoria Park, with Kyle Macleod notching a first half hat-trick.

MacLeod slotted home the opener from eight yards after a good run and cross from Kevin Fraser.

Eight minutes later MacLeod grabbed his and Buckie’s second goal, his low drive deflecting beyond the helpless Mateusz Kulbacki.

The former Brora front man had the chance to complete his hat-trick from the spot shortly after, but Kulbacki denied him, springing high to his right to make a superb save from MacLeod’s penalty.

Macleod completed his hat-trick in the 25th minute, getting on the end of a superb Andrew MacAskill cross to direct his header into the far right-hand corner.

Buckie were made to pay for some missed chances just before half time, Robbie Foster latching onto Joseph Kalbah’s excellent pass to rifle a tremendous shot across Kevin Main into the far top corner.

Max Barry restored Buckie’s three goal lead just seconds into the second half, rifling the ball home from 15 yards.

Max Barry found the net for Buckie Thistle in a one-sided affair.

Fraser and MacAskill came off for the home side, and the game endured a bit of a lull until substitutes Callum Murray and Marcus Goodall took a hand in things, Murray grabbing number five in the 73rd minute then Joseph Kalbah saw red for the visitors for two quick yellow cards.

Goodall showed tremendous pace to latch onto a through ball and fire home Jags’ sixth, before racing through to slot home a quick-fire second just a minute later.

Jack Murray made up for another missed penalty by heading in unmarked at the far post, and the rout was completed by Barry, slotting coolly home number nine of the evening.

 

