Buckie Thistle storm to 9-1 victory against bottom of the table Fort William

Buckie made it three home league wins and 15 goals in eight days with a comprehensive victory over Fort William at Victoria Park, with Kyle Macleod notching a first half hat-trick.

MacLeod slotted home the opener from eight yards after a good run and cross from Kevin Fraser.

Eight minutes later MacLeod grabbed his and Buckie’s second goal, his low drive deflecting beyond the helpless Mateusz Kulbacki.

The former Brora front man had the chance to complete his hat-trick from the spot shortly after, but Kulbacki denied him, springing high to his right to make a superb save from MacLeod’s penalty.

Macleod completed his hat-trick in the 25th minute, getting on the end of a superb Andrew MacAskill cross to direct his header into the far right-hand corner.

Buckie were made to pay for some missed chances just before half time, Robbie Foster latching onto Joseph Kalbah’s excellent pass to rifle a tremendous shot across Kevin Main into the far top corner.

Max Barry restored Buckie’s three goal lead just seconds into the second half, rifling the ball home from 15 yards.

Fraser and MacAskill came off for the home side, and the game endured a bit of a lull until substitutes Callum Murray and Marcus Goodall took a hand in things, Murray grabbing number five in the 73rd minute then Joseph Kalbah saw red for the visitors for two quick yellow cards.

Goodall showed tremendous pace to latch onto a through ball and fire home Jags’ sixth, before racing through to slot home a quick-fire second just a minute later.

Jack Murray made up for another missed penalty by heading in unmarked at the far post, and the rout was completed by Barry, slotting coolly home number nine of the evening.