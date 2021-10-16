Highland League: Lossiemouth defeat Fort William

Lossiemouth beat Fort William 2-0 to record their fourth Breedon Highland League win of the season.

Ryan Sewell’s first half penalty and Brodie Allen’s second half header made the difference for the Coasters at Grant Park.

Fort William remain bottom of the Highland League table with one point from 13 games.

Hosts take first half lead

It was the visitors who had the first chance with Connor Moore breaking forward in the first minute before shooting wide from 20 yards.

But Lossie also burst into life with Ross Morrison’s neat lay-off teeing up Brodie Allen who curled just off target from the edge of the box.

In the eighth minute Liam Archibald found Ross Elliott on the left side of the area and his low strike drifted just beyond the far post.

After quarter of an hour the Coasters lost Elliott to a suspected hamstring injury with Ryan Farquhar sent on.

On 18 minutes referee Gordon Morrison turned down strong Lossiemouth appeals for a penalty with Allen going down under Moore’s challenge.

At the other end Robbie Foster jinked his way into space in the box, but goalkeeper Oliver Kelly made a good block.

In the 39th minute Fort were inches away from an opener with Darren’s Brew’s dipping shot from 25 yards tipped onto the crossbar by Kelly.

But two minutes later it was Lossiemouth who took the lead from the penalty spot with Sewell finding the bottom left corner after Alexander White bundled Morrison over inside the box.

Coasters double lead

The start to the second half was a cagey affair with chances at a premium.

But Lossiemouth doubled their advantage after 64 minutes. Sub Ryan Stuart’s cross from the right picked out Allen and his diving header beat goalkeeper Matuesz Kulbacki.

After falling two behind Fort William tried to commit more players forward, but they still struggled to carve out chances.

As a result Lossiemouth were a threat on the counter-attack with the pace of Allen in particular causing problems.

Sewell’s deliveries were also dangerous for the home side and in the final 10 minutes the midfielder also arrowed a shot wide from the edge of the area.

With five minutes left Sewell curled over after Farquhar’s lay-off released him into space.