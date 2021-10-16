Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Lossiemouth defeat Fort William

By Callum Law
October 16, 2021, 4:46 pm
Blessings Tshibkubula of Fort William, left, tries to fend off Lossiemouth's Lewis Mcandrew
Blessings Tshibkubula of Fort William, left, tries to fend off Lossiemouth's Lewis Mcandrew

Lossiemouth beat Fort William 2-0 to record their fourth Breedon Highland League win of the season.

Ryan Sewell’s first half penalty and Brodie Allen’s second half header made the difference for the Coasters at Grant Park.

Fort William remain bottom of the Highland League table with one point from 13 games.

Hosts take first half lead

It was the visitors who had the first chance with Connor Moore breaking forward in the first minute before shooting wide from 20 yards.

But Lossie also burst into life with Ross Morrison’s neat lay-off teeing up Brodie Allen who curled just off target from the edge of the box.

In the eighth minute Liam Archibald found Ross Elliott on the left side of the area and his low strike drifted just beyond the far post.

After quarter of an hour the Coasters lost Elliott to a suspected hamstring injury with Ryan Farquhar sent on.

Aidan Taylor, right, protests Lossiemouth being awarded a penalty against Fort William

On 18 minutes referee Gordon Morrison turned down strong Lossiemouth appeals for a penalty with Allen going down under Moore’s challenge.

At the other end Robbie Foster jinked his way into space in the box, but goalkeeper Oliver Kelly made a good block.

In the 39th minute Fort were inches away from an opener with Darren’s Brew’s dipping shot from 25 yards tipped onto the crossbar by Kelly.

But two minutes later it was Lossiemouth who took the lead from the penalty spot with Sewell finding the bottom left corner after Alexander White bundled Morrison over inside the box.

Coasters double lead

The start to the second half was a cagey affair with chances at a premium.

But Lossiemouth doubled their advantage after 64 minutes. Sub Ryan Stuart’s cross from the right picked out Allen and his diving header beat goalkeeper Matuesz Kulbacki.

After falling two behind Fort William tried to commit more players forward, but they still struggled to carve out chances.

As a result Lossiemouth were a threat on the counter-attack with the pace of Allen in particular causing problems.

Sewell’s deliveries were also dangerous for the home side and in the final 10 minutes the midfielder also arrowed a shot wide from the edge of the area.

With five minutes left Sewell curled over after Farquhar’s lay-off released him into space.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal