Ross Macpherson on stepping back from football after 12 years with Forres Mechanics

Forres Mechanics legend Ross Macpherson says it’s with a “heavy heart” that he has to step away from football.

The 34-year-old has decided the time is right to take a break after 12 years with the Can-Cans having struggled to balance work and family commitments alongside part-time football.

During his stint at Mosset Park Macpherson won the Highland League Cup in 2010, the North of Scotland Cup in 2010 and was captain when Forres won the Highland League in 2012.

The midfielder, who has also played in defence, bows out after Saturday’s 2-2 Breedon Highland League draw with Inverurie Locos.

Macpherson said: “I’ve got more responsibility with my work commitments and I’ve got to look to prioritise that.

“As I’m getting older I’ve got to listen to how my body is feeling as well and I’ve been feeling it a bit more after training and games as well.

“I had a long time away from football with Covid and Forres sitting out last season.

“I’ve never really got back to the level of fitness I had before and I think age is part of the reason for that.

“So my head was telling me I needed to stop, so with that alongside work commitments and family commitments I can’t commit what I used to to football.

“It would be unfair to the club, the management and players to not be fully committed to the cause.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I step away and I know I’ll miss it, but all good things come to an end.”

Plenty of highlights for Macpherson

As well as winning three trophies Macpherson received a testimonial for his services to Forres in 2019.

Looking back on his time with the club, he added: “I’ve got some really good memories at Forres that I’ll never forget.

“When I first joined from Forres Thistle the team was really good and I sat on the bench for half of the season and couldn’t get a look in.

“But eventually I got a chance and made that central midfield position my own.

“The first three years were very successful we won the North of Scotland Cup, the Highland League Cup and then the league, which is something I’ll never forget.

“In terms of success those early years were really good.

“But even since then we’ve battled away for the top six in the Highland League as well.

“I was honoured to be given the armband at such a young age and captain the club when we won the league.

“Charlie Rowley believed in me to lead the club and being a local boy that was a great honour for me and one of the best things in my career.

“It was great to get a testimonial. Before that there were four or five guys who had testimonials as well and that shows what a great club Forres is.

“It was a privilege to get a testimonial and it’s been great to play for Forres.”

Manager’s praise for stalwart

Forres manager Charlie Rowley was full of praise for Macpherson.

He said: “He’s a local lad who has given great service to Forres.

“Everyone knows about his attitude on the pitch and he never came off the pitch without giving everything he had.

“Ross received his testimonial and he’s one of a long list of an unbelievably committed players during my time at the club.

“He’s been a key player and very rarely was he not playing from the start, if he was fit, and that’s testament to his standards and his attitude.

“We’ve spoken about it and Saturday looks like it may be his last game, however, he is open to helping us out if and when required.

“So there’s not a definite line being drawn but it looks like it will be his last game – Ross will be a big miss to us.”