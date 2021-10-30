Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly’s Allan Hale aiming to end winless run against Inverurie Locos

By Callum Law
October 30, 2021, 6:00 am
Huntly manager Allan Hale is looking for a positive result against Inverurie
Huntly manager Allan Hale is looking for a positive result against Inverurie

Huntly are aiming to end a barren run against Inverurie Locos when the sides meet in the Breedon Highland League.

The Black and Golds travel to Harlaw Park having not defeated the Railwaymen since Christmas Eve 2016.

Manager Allan Hale said: “You don’t want to have runs like that, but I think it highlights the difference between the clubs.

“Inverurie are in a position where they have aspirations to win the Highland League and potentially get promoted.

“We’re a side that has been in a transitional period for a few years.

“There has been changes with players and managers and we’re trying to have stability which allows us to get a settled squad on the pitch and have a management team in place for the long-term.

Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings

“We want to use that to go on and have future success, we’re only a year into it, but we feel we’re on the right path.

“Early in the season against Formartine and Fraserburgh we took heavy defeats against them.

“But we learned from that and recently if you look at the performances against the likes of Rothes, Brechin and Buckie they have been strong.

“We’ve been praised for how we’ve played in these games for playing well, but you want to be picking up results against these sides not just playing well.”

Ruthlessness expected from Locos

Inverurie are fifth in the table and boss Richard Hastings added: “The message we keep getting across is that every game should be the biggest game of the season.

“That’s the approach and it’s also about how we want to play.

“Ruthless and relentless are commonly used words in our changing room.

“In terms of how we set up and play we’re in the entertainment business and I want the fans to go away having seen a group of players that will do everything possible to win, but also in a manner that’s exciting to watch.”

Vale and Lossie meet in cup

Deveronvale and Lossiemouth clash in the preliminary round of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup at Princess Royal Park.

The Banffers have an unchanged squad while the Coasters are missing Ryan Farquhar (suspended) and Dean Stewart (ankle), Brodie Allen (knee) will be assessed.

