Dale Gillespie aims to keep up pressure in Brora Rangers’ Highland League title chase

Dale Gillespie says Brora Rangers must ensure they are primed to capitalise on any slip up from Highland League leaders Fraserburgh.

The Cattachs are sixth in the table, 13 points adrift of the pacesetters albeit with two games in hand over the Broch.

Craig Campbell’s men return to league action this weekend, when they host Turriff United.

Midfielder Gillespie acknowledges his side will be counting on favours from elsewhere, but he is eager to keep his side among the chasing pack.

Gillespie said: “We need to keep applying as much pressure as we can. There’s obviously a bit of a gap between us and the leaders.

“If we keep playing well, scoring goals and winning games hopefully we will be a bit closer.

“We just need to go on a good run of form. We need results elsewhere to go our way, but it’s early enough in the season – I think that possibly could happen.”

Gillespie netted two free-kicks in Brora’s resounding 10-1 victory over Fort William in the Highland League Cup on Wednesday.

It marked a return to winning ways for the Cattachs, after they were knocked out in their Scottish Cup replay against Albion Rovers the previous weekend.

With a last-16 tie away to Wick Academy awaiting them next Saturday, Gillespie wants to keep his side challenging on both league and cup fronts.

He added: “Every season we probably need to be looking to win at least one trophy.

“The North of Scotland Cup final was disappointing, so we will be going all out to win the league if we can, and the Highland League Cup as well.

“We struggled in the two games against Albion Rovers. Defensively we did all right in both games, but we didn’t really create many chances.

“Against Fort William we had to get back scoring goals, which gives us a bit of confidence coming back to some big games in the league.

“It’s just about getting a level of consistency. With the younger players in the squad that’s maybe something we have struggled with.

“If we can get a level of consistency we will give ourselves every chance.”

Campbell pleased attackers back on song

Cattachs boss Craig Campbell was pleased with the firepower shown by his side in the thumping victory over Fort, in which Jordan MacRae netted a hat-trick and Andy Macrae scored twice.

Campbell said: “I thought Jordan and Andy both needed to get goals, and they scored five between the two of them.

“We brought Matthew Wright on and I was pleased for him to break his duck, as he has not scored in a few games either.

“We have got plenty options now, so hopefully we can get another good performance against Turriff on Saturday.”