Clachnacuddin’s highs and lows charted in new book

Clachnacuddin fanatic Billy Corbett has gone from boot boy to charting the club’s history.

Corbett’s book titled ‘136 years of history of Clachnacuddin Football Club (1885/86-2021)’ has been released this week.

The 66-year-old first became in involved with the Lilywhites 57 years ago and was inspired during lockdown to write about the history of the Grant Street Park outfit.

Corbett explained: “I was brought up in Kessock Avenue in the South Kessock area of Inverness.

“It’s just a stone’s throw away from Grant Street Park. At the age of nine, I used to creep up the road to watch the team train.

“One of those nights the late Dougie Rodgers asked me if I wanted to go into the dressing room and help clean the boots.

“I was thrilled to do that and the rest is history and since then I’ve had an association with the Lilywhites.

“I’ve gone from boot boy to committee chairman and team director, among other roles.

“Over the lockdown period, mainly due to boredom, I was putting posts on social media about the history of the club and I got great feedback.

“Not only from Clach fans, but from other people in the Highland area.

“I’ve been asked before: ‘why don’t you write a book?’ I used to laugh at suggestions.

“But then, when I was thinking about it, I had enough stuff in terms of photos and information that it might not be a bad thing to have a go at.

“I would like to thank all the businesses and individuals who have helped with sponsorship of the book to make it all possible and also publisher Richard Burkitt and printer Stewart Forbes.”

Highs, lows and characters covered

Corbett’s book covers covers the highs and lows, as well as the people who have been involved at Clach down the years.

During his time following the Lilywhites, Highland League title successes in 1975 and 2004 have been particular highlights.

Clach’s greatest team – the 1947/48 side, which won the league, Highland League Cup, Qualifying Cup and North of Scotland Cup, is also extensively covered.

But there was one cup triumph which Corbett feels was particularly special.

He added: “One success that was particularly poignant was the North of Scotland Cup in 1993.

“In 1990, the club was going to be liquidated. I was heavily involved in setting up a ‘Save the Clach’ campaign.

“My friend Mike Stanton was on the committee to and we decided to hire a solicitor to see if we could do anything to save the club.

“I’m glad to say that the campaign paid off and at the 11th hour some local businessmen came in to save the club and thanked us for setting up the campaign.

“The club was £190,000 in debt and for a Highland League club there was no way they were going to offset that.

“But local businessmen came in and part of the ground area was sold off for housing and the club managed to survive.

“Then just a few years later we won the North of Scotland Cup.”