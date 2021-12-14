Graham Fraser believes better times are on the way for Forres

An error occurred. Please try again.

Graham Fraser believes it’s a matter of time before things improve for Forres Mechanics.

The Can-Cans have endured a frustrating season and have lost all four games since manager Gordon Connelly was appointed last month without scoring a goal.

Meanwhile, at the other end, the Mosset Park side haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last nine fixtures.

Defender Fraser is still upbeat for the rest of the season, and the 28-year-old said: “It’s quite a new squad and it’s taken a bit of time to gel together.

“There’s also been the change of management as well, but I’m confident it will come good.

“Training is really enjoyable and everyone’s happy, it’s just taking a bit of time to get results.

“Hopefully we can start picking them up soon.

“As a defender I’m hoping we can get a clean sheet soon as well, because we’ve conceded 17 goals in four games.

“That’s not something you’d normally associate with Forres. Usually we’re solid at set pieces, but we don’t seem to have had any luck at them either.

“It takes time, but I’m sure things will improve.”

Forres’ latest loss was a 1-0 reverse at home to Formartine United on Saturday.

Fraser added: “It was a better performance considering the results we’ve had lately.

“But it’s another defeat for us, but it was better and we didn’t concede as many goals, although it was still tough to take.”

Legend leaves club

Meanwhile, Forres legend Simon Allan has left the club due to work commitments.

The defender joined the Can-Cans in 2006 and helped them win the Highland League Cup in 2010, the North of Scotland Cup in 2010 and the Highland League title in 2012.

Allan received a testimonial in 2017 for his service to Forres.

However, work commitments have meant he hasn’t featured for the Mosset Park side this season and as a result he has left the club.