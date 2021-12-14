Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Graham Fraser believes better times are on the way for Forres

By Callum Law
December 14, 2021, 11:45 am
Graham Fraser, right, insists Forres Mechanics can turn around their disappointing run of form
Graham Fraser believes it’s a matter of time before things improve for Forres Mechanics.

The Can-Cans have endured a frustrating season and have lost all four games since manager Gordon Connelly was appointed last month without scoring a goal.

Meanwhile, at the other end, the Mosset Park side haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last nine fixtures.

Defender Fraser is still upbeat for the rest of the season, and the 28-year-old said: “It’s quite a new squad and it’s taken a bit of time to gel together.

“There’s also been the change of management as well, but I’m confident it will come good.

“Training is really enjoyable and everyone’s happy, it’s just taking a bit of time to get results.

Graham Fraser, left, in action for Forres in their loss to Formartine at the weekend

“Hopefully we can start picking them up soon.

“As a defender I’m hoping we can get a clean sheet soon as well, because we’ve conceded 17 goals in four games.

“That’s not something you’d normally associate with Forres. Usually we’re solid at set pieces, but we don’t seem to have had any luck at them either.

“It takes time, but I’m sure things will improve.”

Forres’ latest loss was a 1-0 reverse at home to Formartine United on Saturday.

Fraser added: “It was a better performance considering the results we’ve had lately.

“But it’s another defeat for us, but it was better and we didn’t concede as many goals, although it was still tough to take.”

Legend leaves club

Meanwhile, Forres legend Simon Allan has left the club due to work commitments.

The defender joined the Can-Cans in 2006 and helped them win the Highland League Cup in 2010, the North of Scotland Cup in 2010 and the Highland League title in 2012.

Allan received a testimonial in 2017 for his service to Forres.

However, work commitments have meant he hasn’t featured for the Mosset Park side this season and as a result he has left the club.

