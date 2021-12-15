Ross Aitken has trophy target after joining Fraserburgh

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ross Aitken hopes he can win silverware with Fraserburgh after making the switch to Bellslea.

The defender joined the Broch at the weekend after eight-and-a-half years with Deveronvale.

Aitken – who made his debut in Fraserburgh’s 12-0 win against Fort William – admits it wasn’t an easy decision to leave the Banffers.

However, the potential to win trophies was one of the things that led to his decision.

Mark Cowie’s men are top of the Breedon Highland League and Aitken, 25, said: “It wasn’t an easy decision for me to leave Deveronvale.

“I’ve been there for eight-and-a-half years and I want to thank them for giving me the opportunity to play Highland League football.

“I was transfer-listed and I went to meet Mark Cowie and his management team and I was really impressed with what they had to say and what their plans are.

‘I want to try to make the most of my career’

“It was hearing about that which convinced me to go and sign for them.

“You’ve only got a short time in football and when the Fraserburgh opportunity came up it was a new challenge I wanted to go and try.

“Fraserburgh are a club that have been competing at the top of the league and challenging for cups for a number of years now.

“I want to be involved in that and I want to try to make the most of my career.

“I’ve still got time on my side, but I wanted to go and try to compete and be successful.

“We’re under no illusions this season that there’s still a lot of football to be played.

“But the target we’ve got is to try to be there at the end of the season.

“Fraserburgh is a club with big ambitions and both collectively and individually we want to be as successful as we can.”