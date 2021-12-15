Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Ross Aitken has trophy target after joining Fraserburgh

By Callum Law
December 15, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 15, 2021, 11:49 am
Ross Aitken made his debut for Fraserburgh against Fort William on Saturday
Ross Aitken made his debut for Fraserburgh against Fort William on Saturday

Ross Aitken hopes he can win silverware with Fraserburgh after making the switch to Bellslea.

The defender joined the Broch at the weekend after eight-and-a-half years with Deveronvale.

Aitken – who made his debut in Fraserburgh’s 12-0 win against Fort William – admits it wasn’t an easy decision to leave the Banffers.

However, the potential to win trophies was one of the things that led to his decision.

Mark Cowie’s men are top of the Breedon Highland League and Aitken, 25, said: “It wasn’t an easy decision for me to leave Deveronvale.

“I’ve been there for eight-and-a-half years and I want to thank them for giving me the opportunity to play Highland League football.

“I was transfer-listed and I went to meet Mark Cowie and his management team and I was really impressed with what they had to say and what their plans are.

‘I want to try to make the most of my career’

“It was hearing about that which convinced me to go and sign for them.

“You’ve only got a short time in football and when the Fraserburgh opportunity came up it was a new challenge I wanted to go and try.

“Fraserburgh are a club that have been competing at the top of the league and challenging for cups for a number of years now.

“I want to be involved in that and I want to try to make the most of my career.

“I’ve still got time on my side, but I wanted to go and try to compete and be successful.

“We’re under no illusions this season that there’s still a lot of football to be played.

“But the target we’ve got is to try to be there at the end of the season.

“Fraserburgh is a club with big ambitions and both collectively and individually we want to be as successful as we can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]