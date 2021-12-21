Danny Mackay reckons eighth place in Highland League is on Wick’s radar

An error occurred. Please try again.

Danny Mackay believes finishing best of the rest in the Breedon Highland League is attainable for Wick Academy.

The top seven in the division have pulled a long way clear of the rest, with the gap between Formartine United in seventh and eighth-placed Nairn County at 14 points.

The Scorries are ninth in the table, having won four of their last five fixtures, and defender Mackay believes eighth is where they should be aiming to finish.

He said: “It’s decent form for us. We started off with so many draws.

“It was fine margins – we were conceding poor goals and not taking chances or killing games off.

“We were looking at the table and we weren’t very happy with it.

“But credit to the boys because everyone has dug in and we’ve seen the rewards recently when we’ve started winning and moving up the table.

“There’s two leagues really, The top seven have opened up a gap to the rest of us.

“Our aim is to try to get to the top of our mini league and stay there.

“We’ve got some good games coming up where we’d like to think we can pick up more points, so hopefully the wins keep on coming.”

Spirit key to Scorries’ success

Mackay believes a good team spirit has been important for Wick, who have found form after a frustrating beginning to the campaign.

The 30-year-old added: “I think you always associate a good team spirit with Wick.

“I think we need to have that because the trips to away games are so long.

“If you’re going away to teams in Aberdeenshire, you’re together for a long time.

“But the spirit on the bus has always been good, the players all get on well and we enjoy it.”

Hairdryer worked for Wick

Academy’s latest victory was against Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park on Saturday as they came from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

There were some stern words from player-manager Gary Manson at half-time, but they had the desired effect.

Mackay said: “All the boys are buying in to what Gary is trying to do.

“I’ve known Gary for a long time as a player and now a manager, and what Gary, Michael Gray, Gordon McDonald and James More do in training is really good.

“We work game to game, so if it’s Clach we’re playing the training is focused on them, and the same with every team we’ve played.

“We started flat against Clach and at half-time it’s the first time I’ve seen Gary give us the hairdryer treatment, but it worked.”