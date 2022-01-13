Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly sign striker Brodie Allen from Lossiemouth

By Callum Law
January 13, 2022, 1:48 pm
Brodie Allen has joined Huntly from Lossiemouth
Brodie Allen has joined Huntly from Lossiemouth

Huntly manager Allan Hale is thrilled to have signed Brodie Allen from Lossiemouth.

The 24-year-old striker has penned a contract until the summer of 2024 with the Black and Golds. He had initially signed a pre-contract to move to Christie Park in the summer.

However, a deal between the Coasters and Huntly has been struck to allow Allen to move now and he could make his debut against Rothes on Saturday.

Allen has scored six times this season and Hale said: “We had identified Brodie as a signing target for the summer and were delighted when he agreed and signed a pre-contract agreement with us, despite interest from other clubs in the league.

“We were therefore pleased to find an agreement with Lossiemouth that allows Brodie to arrive now and allow him a period between now and the end of the season to get familiar with how we operate.

“Brodie has developed into a good Highland League striker under the coaching of Joe Russell and Ian Campbell at Lossiemouth and has many attributes where we feel he will play an important role at the club.

Huntly manager Allan Hale is happy to have signed Brodie Allen

It’s been clear from conversations with Brodie that he has an excellent attitude and one where he is determined to improve and be successful.

“Therefore he fits the criteria of the type of personalities we want to be working with at Huntly.

“Brodie is also at an age where his best years are still ahead of him and we are all looking forward to welcoming him into the club and working with him over the next few years.”

‘We’re delighted’

Huntly chairman Gordon Carter added: “We are delighted to have agreed a deal with Lossie to bring Brodie to the club now rather than at the end of his contract with them

“Our management team identified Brodie as someone they would like to bring in some time ago. We are very happy with how our recruitment is going in general.

“I would like to thank Lossie chairman Alan McIntosh for his cooperation in getting the deal agreed this week.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal