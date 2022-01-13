Huntly sign striker Brodie Allen from Lossiemouth

Huntly manager Allan Hale is thrilled to have signed Brodie Allen from Lossiemouth.

The 24-year-old striker has penned a contract until the summer of 2024 with the Black and Golds. He had initially signed a pre-contract to move to Christie Park in the summer.

However, a deal between the Coasters and Huntly has been struck to allow Allen to move now and he could make his debut against Rothes on Saturday.

Allen has scored six times this season and Hale said: “We had identified Brodie as a signing target for the summer and were delighted when he agreed and signed a pre-contract agreement with us, despite interest from other clubs in the league.

“We were therefore pleased to find an agreement with Lossiemouth that allows Brodie to arrive now and allow him a period between now and the end of the season to get familiar with how we operate.

“Brodie has developed into a good Highland League striker under the coaching of Joe Russell and Ian Campbell at Lossiemouth and has many attributes where we feel he will play an important role at the club.

It’s been clear from conversations with Brodie that he has an excellent attitude and one where he is determined to improve and be successful.

“Therefore he fits the criteria of the type of personalities we want to be working with at Huntly.

“Brodie is also at an age where his best years are still ahead of him and we are all looking forward to welcoming him into the club and working with him over the next few years.”

‘We’re delighted’

Huntly chairman Gordon Carter added: “We are delighted to have agreed a deal with Lossie to bring Brodie to the club now rather than at the end of his contract with them

“Our management team identified Brodie as someone they would like to bring in some time ago. We are very happy with how our recruitment is going in general.

“I would like to thank Lossie chairman Alan McIntosh for his cooperation in getting the deal agreed this week.”