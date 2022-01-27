Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Max Kucheriavyi recalled by St Johnstone after brilliant spell with Brechin City

By Paul Chalk
January 27, 2022, 6:27 pm Updated: January 27, 2022, 6:49 pm
Max Kucheriavyi is returning to his parent club St Johnstone after a successful loan spell at Brechin City.
Ukrainian playmaker Max Kucheriavyi has left Highland League title-chasers Brechin City after being recalled by St Johnstone.

The 19-year-old has been on loan at the Angus club and dazzled by scoring nine goals and lit up the league with his technical ability and prowess from dead-ball situations.

He has provided a number of key assists too, but the Perth Saints, who are bottom of the Premiership, have recalled the talented youngster.

The Glebe Park side said this evening: “The club would like to place on record our thanks to St Johnstone for allowing the loan move and to Max for his outstanding contribution in a City shirt.

“We would like to wish him well for what will hopefully be an exciting career ahead.”

