Max Kucheriavyi recalled by St Johnstone after brilliant spell with Brechin City

Ukrainian playmaker Max Kucheriavyi has left Highland League title-chasers Brechin City after being recalled by St Johnstone.

The 19-year-old has been on loan at the Angus club and dazzled by scoring nine goals and lit up the league with his technical ability and prowess from dead-ball situations.

𝗞𝗨𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗔𝗩𝗬𝗜 𝗥𝗘𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗡𝗦 𝗧𝗢 𝗦𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗦 Brechin City FC can confirm that Ukranian youngster Max Kucheriavyi has been recalled by parent club @StJohnstone. The Club would like to wish Max all the best in his future career 🇺🇦 Full story ➡️ https://t.co/hTk3pEn68e pic.twitter.com/45B3Gl9bUN — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) January 27, 2022

He has provided a number of key assists too, but the Perth Saints, who are bottom of the Premiership, have recalled the talented youngster.

The Glebe Park side said this evening: “The club would like to place on record our thanks to St Johnstone for allowing the loan move and to Max for his outstanding contribution in a City shirt.

“We would like to wish him well for what will hopefully be an exciting career ahead.”