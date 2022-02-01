Nairn County duo John Treasurer and Callum Maclean happy to pen new deals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nairn County pair John Treasurer and Callum Maclean feel the club is building something special after signing new deals.

The duo are the latest in a long line of Nairn players who have signed contract extensions, staying at Station Park until the summer of 2023.

Treasurer joined before the start of this season after spending all of his career at boyhood club Fort William.

After overcoming the recurrence of a long-standing knee injury, which required surgery last month, Treasurer has returned to the side.

Maclean is one of the longest-serving players at Nairn, having also joined from the Fort in 2015. He has overcome a niggling knee issue to return to Ronnie Sharp’s squad.

Treasurer travels through from his home in Lochaber for training and games and is happy to keep doing so after an enjoyable start to his Nairn career.

He said: “I’ve absolutely loved my time there so far.

“I’ve been unlucky with injuries – I had a knee problem that needed surgery on December 8, as one of the small screws that was in my knee had come a bit loose.

“It was restricting my mobility, but the operation was fairly straightforward. It was keyhole surgery, where they took the screw out and trimmed the internal brace that was in there.

“Even though I was on crutches for the first few days, I was back in training after about three weeks. I played 90 minutes against Brora after five weeks, so it was a quick turnaround.

“Fingers crossed that’s out the way and I can get a run of games without worrying about niggles.

“We’re keeping the main figures at the club and Nairn are a side that want to challenge in the top half of the table. We’ve been unlucky with injuries and haven’t been able to show our full potential.

“We’ve got a really talented group of lads and now we’re starting to see boys coming back from injury and got a couple of good wins against Rothes and Forres.

“When it came to re-signing, it was a no-brainer for me. I’m happy to be part of it and to help the team.”

Tonight we are delighted to announce that Callum Maclean has signed a new contract with the club ✍️ Full story 👇https://t.co/LvGpEHPyr0 pic.twitter.com/KnFfpXhk3d — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) January 27, 2022

Maclean has played more than 150 times for Nairn and is capable of playing in midfield or defence.

He is happy to take on the role of being a senior player at the Wee County and mentoring some of the squad’s younger figures.

He said: “There’s a lot of young players kicking about, which I think I can help with. It’s something Ronnie (Sharp) is keen to do (play young players) and a lot of this season he’s not really had a choice.

“I like to think I can make it inclusive for them. There has to be an understanding that these are young players and will make mistakes. As long as they learn from them, that’s the main thing.

“There wasn’t really much debate over it, I was always going to stay. It’s good to get it done.

“Nairn have gradually progressed over the last few years and have shown a bit of ambition, not resting on their laurels.

“Andy Greig signed, which I think is quite a big factor as there’s potential to get up the table next season. I wanted to be part of that.

“There’s a good bunch of boys and we’re all pretty close. There’s Glenn Main, who’s been there for about 30 years, but bar that I’m probably one of the longest-serving players.

“There’s Conor (Gethins) as well, who went away for a while, but I quite enjoy the role as one of the senior boys in the squad.”

Glenn Main, Dylan Maclean, Ciaran Young, Fraser Dingwall and Sam Gordon have all signed new contracts at Station Park in the last month.