Nairn County’s Adam Porritt signs contract extension

By Callum Law
January 30, 2022, 10:58 am
Adam Porritt, left, has signed a contract extension with Nairn County
Adam Porritt, left, has signed a contract extension with Nairn County

Nairn County have secured defender Adam Porritt on a new contract until the summer of 2024.

The 28-year-old, who arrived at Station Park from Fort William in the summer of 2017, has made 115 appearances for the Wee County and scored 16 times.

Keeping Porritt at the club is a further boost to Nairn who also secured John Treasurer and Callum Maclean on new deals last week.

Director of football Graeme Macleod told the Nairn website: “Adam is a versatile member of the squad and can play anywhere up the middle of the park.

“We have most commonly seen him fielded in centre defence or midfield but he has also played up front on occasion.

“Adam missed all of pre-season and the start of the season for us, so he has been playing catch up this year but he is getting there in terms of match sharpness.

“Adam is an influential player within the dressing room and has captained the team on a number of occasions.

“He brings a lot of different qualities to the squad both in a footballing sense and away from the game as well, so we are all delighted that he has agreed to extend his stay with us.”

