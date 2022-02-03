Forres Mechanics sign midfielder Kane Davies from Rothes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven MacDonald has made his first signing as Forres Mechanics manager by bringing in Kane Davies from Rothes.

The midfielder arrives at Mosset Park having spent part of this season on-loan with Strathspey Thistle.

Davies has netted three goals so far this term and could make his debut for the Can-Cans on Saturday when Brechin City visit Mosset Park.

The former Inverness Caley Thistle player is manager MacDonald’s first signing since he replaced Gordon Connelly last week.