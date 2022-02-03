Forres Mechanics sign midfielder Kane Davies from Rothes By Callum Law February 3, 2022, 2:20 pm Kane Davies, left, has signed for Forres [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Steven MacDonald has made his first signing as Forres Mechanics manager by bringing in Kane Davies from Rothes. The midfielder arrives at Mosset Park having spent part of this season on-loan with Strathspey Thistle. Davies has netted three goals so far this term and could make his debut for the Can-Cans on Saturday when Brechin City visit Mosset Park. The former Inverness Caley Thistle player is manager MacDonald’s first signing since he replaced Gordon Connelly last week. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Highland League: Nairn County midfielder Gussie Dey signs contract extension until 2023 Ross Jack backs Jack Brown to impress at a higher level after leaving Rothes for Peterhead Peterhead boss Jim McInally pleased to complete Jack Brown signing from Highland League side Rothes Patience pays off for Huntly’s Allan Hale with the signing of Ryan Sewell