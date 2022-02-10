Former Chelsea and Brighton coach is keen to make Clach youngsters winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Chelsea and Brighton coach is keen to make Clach youngsters winners

By Paul Chalk
February 10, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 10, 2022, 5:34 pm
Kojo Agyei.
A former coach of Chelsea and Brighton has found himself playing a key role in helping to develop title-winning youngsters at Clach.

Kojo Agyei – known as Adj – has joined forces with Lilywhites coaches Gavin Walker and Drew Martin and the trio, supported by willing parents, have seen the boys land the SYFA Moray Firth Under-14 Youth Development League (West Section), winning all 13 games in the process.

From next week, they will compete against two Elgin sides, one from Forres and one from Buckie to try to continue their dominance against the strongest opponents from the east section.

Adj has bounced back from being told by medics a hip replacement would sideline him from coaching three years ago to being a driving force with sky high standards, which the young players are matching each time.

He explained it was a chance one-on-one coaching opportunity which led to him getting involved with Clach.

Door opened unexpectedly at Clach

He said: “I live in Cromarty and last summer one of the mothers nearby asked me to coach her son. She thought, given who I had worked for, I would be a good role model for him.

Clach under-14s are put through their paces during training.

“I began training him in my garage gym and, after kicking a ball around, I saw he was quite good at football. We started going to the park and playing football and it then made sense I would take him along to football training.

“I took him along to the first Clach session of the season. From that, Gavin asked me, because of my coaching background, whether I’d mind training the boys. I was quite happy to do that, although I did say I didn’t want to get involved in picking the team.

“I just wanted to train and improve the boys. Gavin has been amazing. I’m a UEFA B Licenced-coach who has come from Brighton and Chelsea and I am very demanding.”

Highland roots important to Adj

Football is in his blood, with his family background stemming from genuine footballing nations.

He said: “My late grandfather was called Hector Macdonald and he was born in Muir of Ord, so I am half Scottish.

“My mother was born in Brazil and is part English/part Scottish and my father is from Ghana, so it’s quite a strong football heritage in my family.

“I have been a football coach, fitness trainer and yoga teacher for Chelsea and Brighton, for the men’s, boys’, youth and women’s team.

“I have my UEFA B Licence and this year I’m going to do my UEFA A. There are more courses in England than Scotland, so I might well have to study there, but I’m looking into it. It’s quite hard to book courses at the moment because of Covid.”

Defied the odds to return to coaching

Adj explained it’s not just the youngsters who have benefited from him being involved, as he has been boosted by getting back on the training pitch.

He added: “I had to have a hip replacement, so stopped coaching football for quite a while.

“The doctors didn’t think I’d be able to do it anymore, but then I discovered I could and I’d say it has really changed my life to coach these boys and mentor them and give them homework.

“Along with Jim Oliver (former Clach player and director), I have set up a group called Highlands Elite Football Development with Jackson Munro, the boy I started coaching, along with six other boys from Clach and one from Alness.

“I thought it would be worthwhile setting something up more in line with the standard of the English Premier League, which in turn could help the Scottish national team (in years to come). That’s what we’ve been working towards. My standards are really high and the boys have responded brilliantly.”

Delighted by winning run from side

And Adj hailed the boys’ attitude as they aspire to continue to learn and improve and, ultimately, be the best they can be.

He added: “At the start of the season, I said to them we’d be unbeaten all season. I don’t think anyone believed me, but we’ve won all 13 games to win the league.

“Jackson scored 59 goals over the 13 games and overall they are such a great bunch of boys and the parents have been amazing.

“We now face the four strongest teams in the east section home and away and I have said I want us to win every game.

“That was my aim at the start of the season and we’re at the halfway stage. We have eight more games and we want to win every match.”

