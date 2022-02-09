Martin Maclean says Brora haven’t given up on title ahead of Fort William visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Martin Maclean says Brora haven’t given up on title ahead of Fort William visit

By Callum Law
February 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Martin Maclean knows there is little margin for error if Brora Rangers want to retain the Breedon Highland League title
Martin Maclean knows there is little margin for error if Brora Rangers want to retain the Breedon Highland League title

Martin Maclean says Brora Rangers haven’t given up on retaining the Breedon Highland League title – but admits they can’t afford to drop any more points.

The Cattachs – who are fourth in the table, six points behind leaders Fraserburgh, having played a game more – face Fort William at Dudgeon Park on Wednesday.

Midfielder Maclean said: “After the Brechin game (2-0 defeat), we were written off.

“With the way the fixtures are dotted all over the place and teams having cancellations, it can make the table seem a bit false.

“But we know ourselves in the bigger games this season we haven’t been good enough and we’ve dropped too many points.

“If we’ve got any hope of trying to win the league, we need to win pretty much every game, which won’t be easy.

“But football is a funny game and you never know what can happen. We can’t look too far ahead and just have to try to win every game.”

Although Fort William are bottom of the Highland League, they picked up their first point under manager Shadab Iftikhar on Saturday against Huntly.

Maclean, 30, isn’t taking them lightly, and added: “No one really knows what to expect against Fort William.

“If you look at their results, they have improved in recent weeks. If we turn up like we did on Saturday and play to our potential then we’d fancy ourselves.

“They’ve had a high turnover of players and it’s hard for us to gauge what they will be like.”

Draw has boosted Fort’s belief

Fort William boss Iftikhar believes their 1-1 draw at Christie Park at the weekend will increase the confidence of his recently-assembled squad as they look to cut the seven-point gap to Turriff United in 17th.

However, he knows his charges face a difficult task to take something against Brora.

Iftikhar said: “I think the result will help the team a lot in terms of belief.

Fort William manager Shadab Iftikhar expects a difficult game against Brora

“But if you look back at the three performances each week, we have got stronger and that’s credit to the players.

“We’ve just got to keep going and keep working hard to keep that going.

“Brora are a very strong team, we expect a very difficult game and we’ll have to be at our best to try to get something.

“It’s clear how good a side they are and their manager is very clever in how he sets his team up, so it will be very difficult for us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]