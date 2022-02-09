Brora Rangers 3-0 Fort William: Cattachs move up to third with victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A first minute strike from Jordan MacRae set Brora Rangers on their way to a comfortable win over Fort William at Dudgeon Park.

Second half goals from Ali Sutherland and Gregor Macdonald sealed the victory, lifting Brora above Brechin into third place.

Both teams made changes in goal from the weekend games, youngster Ruardhri Nicol replacing Joe Malin for the home side, and Elgi Fejzo taking over from Mateusz Kulbacki for the visitors.

Joshua Niblock, Darren Brew and Mohamed Aboifitah also came into the starting XI for Fort, while Andy MacRae, Millar Gamble and Gregor Macdonald all started for Brora.

Brora got off to the perfect start, Jordan MacRae finding space in the box and slotting the ball under visiting goalkeeper Fejzo in the opening minute.

A hard fought first half saw Diakete Diallo and Aboifitah both find their way into referee Harry Bruce’s notebook for strong challenges.

Fort William made an early second half change, Jordan Thompson replacing Aiden Taylor at the back.

The home side made it two in the 58th minute, Andy MacRae finding Ali Sutherland and he fired the ball high into the net.

Seven minutes later Gregor Macdonald put Brora firmly in control with goal number three, rifling a shot beyond Fejzo from 20 yards.