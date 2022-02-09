Brora Rangers 3-0 Fort William: Cattachs move up to third with victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brora Rangers 3-0 Fort William: Cattachs move up to third with victory

By Reporter
February 9, 2022, 10:15 pm
Jordan MacRae scored in the opening minute for Brora.
Jordan MacRae scored in the opening minute for Brora.

A first minute strike from Jordan MacRae set Brora Rangers on their way to a comfortable win over Fort William at Dudgeon Park.

Second half goals from Ali Sutherland and Gregor Macdonald sealed the victory, lifting Brora above Brechin into third place.

Both teams made changes in goal from the weekend games, youngster Ruardhri Nicol replacing Joe Malin for the home side, and Elgi Fejzo taking over from Mateusz Kulbacki for the visitors.

Joshua Niblock, Darren Brew and Mohamed Aboifitah also came into the starting XI for Fort, while Andy MacRae, Millar Gamble and Gregor Macdonald all started for Brora.

Brora got off to the perfect start, Jordan MacRae finding space in the box and slotting the ball under visiting goalkeeper Fejzo in the opening minute.

A pleasing night for Brora Rangers boss Craig Campbell.

A hard fought first half saw Diakete Diallo and Aboifitah both find their way into referee Harry Bruce’s notebook for strong challenges.

Fort William made an early second half change, Jordan Thompson replacing Aiden Taylor at the back.

The home side made it two in the 58th minute, Andy MacRae finding Ali Sutherland and he fired the ball high into the net.

Seven minutes later Gregor Macdonald put Brora firmly in control with goal number three, rifling a shot beyond Fejzo from 20 yards.

