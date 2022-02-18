Greg Buchan desperate to win silverware with Huntly after Aberdeenshire Shield shoot-out agony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Greg Buchan desperate to win silverware with Huntly after Aberdeenshire Shield shoot-out agony

By Callum Law
February 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 18, 2022, 12:00 pm
Greg Buchan, second from right, celebrates scoring Huntly's first goal against Banks o' Dee in the Aberdeenshire Shield final
Greg Buchan, second from right, celebrates scoring Huntly's first goal against Banks o' Dee in the Aberdeenshire Shield final

Greg Buchan is determined to win silverware with Huntly after their agonising defeat in the final of Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

In their first final since 2008, the Black and Golds were defeated 5-3 on penalties by Banks o’ Dee after a 3-3 draw at Harlaw Park.

Buchan was the only player who didn’t net in the shoot-out with Lee Sweeney making a good save.

But the midfielder believes Huntly will be better for the experience.

The 24-year-old said: “It shows how far the team has come this season and what (boss) Allan Hale and (assistant) Stefan (Laird) are trying to build.

“Banks o’ Dee are a great side and we’ve gone toe-to-toe with them and, at 2-0, you think it might be our night.

“But, even with our performances in the league where we’ve gone toe-to-toe with teams like Fraserburgh and Brora, it will hopefully be the start of us competing with the better teams.

“And hopefully this won’t be our last final and it will be the start of something good.

“It has to be motivation for us – sometimes you have to lose before you can become winners.

“Hopefully the next time we get to a final we’ll remember how we feel just now and use that to win the next one.”

Buchan gutted by spot-kick miss

It was a gut-wrenching end for Huntly, who put their vocal band of supporters through the mill.

They led 2-0, before falling 3-2 behind, but rallied to force penalties.

Buchan – who was outstanding during the 90 minutes and scored his side’s first goal – was bitterly disappointed not to net from the spot.

He added: “At 2-0 up against them, I was really proud of the boys’ efforts.

“But we probably let them back in the game too easily. We should have been able to manage it a bit better.

Huntly's Greg Buchan tries to keep possession
Greg Buchan was disappointed to miss his penalty

“Even going 3-2 down, we showed bravery to get back in the game and take it to penalties.

“It’s a lottery when you get to that stage and I stepped up and took one, but somebody will miss to decide the game and unfortunately it was me.

“You’ve got to be man enough to deal with that. It’s devastating just now, but I want to be a leader in this team and I think in time I will be.

“Those are the things you have to deal with. When you go up to take a penalty, you back yourself to score.

“And everyone else’s penalties on both sides were brilliant and unfortunately it’s me that’s missed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]