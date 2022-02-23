Highland League Cup: Clach and Forres look to secure semi-final spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League Cup: Clach and Forres look to secure semi-final spot

By Callum Law
February 23, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 23, 2022, 11:51 am
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is hoping his side can perform against Forres Mechanics
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald has vowed to continue with their cavalier style as they try to reach the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup semi-final.

The Lilywhites meet Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park with a place in the last four of the competition at stake.

Clach were beaten 7-0 by Fraserburgh in their last outing 10 days ago.

But boss MacDonald believes they can bounce back and move a step closer to winning their first piece of silverware since the Highland League Cup in 2014.

He said: “It’s a massive game for us because it’s an opportunity to get to a semi-final.

“Forres got a win at Keith which will give them confidence, but nothing changes for us.

“I would expect us to respond after what happened at Fraserburgh.

“I would expect a reaction and I want us to get back to being us because we weren’t that against Fraserburgh.

“If you get to the semi-finals you start to think ‘anything can happen’ but we can’t look at that yet.

“It’s up to us to try to impose our game on Forres and do what we’re good at.

“We need to defend well and if we do that we give ourselves a brilliant opportunity.

“We’ve never hidden the fact we’re going to have a go at teams and this is now different.

“We’ll need to defend better, work harder and be better on the ball but we go again because it’s a great opportunity for the club.”

Clach’s new signing Kieran Chalmers is cup-tied having played in the competition for Strathspey Thistle.

Incentive there for Can-Cans

For Forres the prospect of reaching a semi-final is also a great incentive.

Manager Steven MacDonald won this competition with the Can-Cans as a player.

He added: “For both teams it’s quite a favourable draw in terms of the other sides left in the competition.

“But that counts for nothing if you don’t perform on the day.

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald

“The cups are a great opportunity and if you can get into the semi-finals then anything can happen.

“It’s a big game for us in terms of trying to make that happen.

“I won this competition as a player a long time ago now.

“But that’s the sort of things we want to bring back to Forres, there’s a lot of work to get there.

“But I’ve always said I think Forres has the potential to be a club competing for things, that’s what we’re trying to work towards.”

