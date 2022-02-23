Highland League Cup: Clach and Forres look to secure semi-final spot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald has vowed to continue with their cavalier style as they try to reach the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup semi-final.

The Lilywhites meet Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park with a place in the last four of the competition at stake.

Clach were beaten 7-0 by Fraserburgh in their last outing 10 days ago.

But boss MacDonald believes they can bounce back and move a step closer to winning their first piece of silverware since the Highland League Cup in 2014.

He said: “It’s a massive game for us because it’s an opportunity to get to a semi-final.

“Forres got a win at Keith which will give them confidence, but nothing changes for us.

“I would expect us to respond after what happened at Fraserburgh.

“I would expect a reaction and I want us to get back to being us because we weren’t that against Fraserburgh.

“If you get to the semi-finals you start to think ‘anything can happen’ but we can’t look at that yet.

“It’s up to us to try to impose our game on Forres and do what we’re good at.

“We need to defend well and if we do that we give ourselves a brilliant opportunity.

“We’ve never hidden the fact we’re going to have a go at teams and this is now different.

“We’ll need to defend better, work harder and be better on the ball but we go again because it’s a great opportunity for the club.”

Clach’s new signing Kieran Chalmers is cup-tied having played in the competition for Strathspey Thistle.

Incentive there for Can-Cans

For Forres the prospect of reaching a semi-final is also a great incentive.

Manager Steven MacDonald won this competition with the Can-Cans as a player.

He added: “For both teams it’s quite a favourable draw in terms of the other sides left in the competition.

“But that counts for nothing if you don’t perform on the day.

“The cups are a great opportunity and if you can get into the semi-finals then anything can happen.

“It’s a big game for us in terms of trying to make that happen.

“I won this competition as a player a long time ago now.

“But that’s the sort of things we want to bring back to Forres, there’s a lot of work to get there.

“But I’ve always said I think Forres has the potential to be a club competing for things, that’s what we’re trying to work towards.”