Clinical Clach turn focus on improving home form as Nairn County come calling

By Paul Chalk
March 19, 2022, 6:00 am
Clach manager Jordan MacDonald.
Clach manager Jordan MacDonald insists his improving side aim to address their indifferent home form, starting on Saturday against Nairn County.

This is the first of three Grant Street games in seven days, with Formartine United visiting on Wednesday, before Lossiemouth head to the Highland capital next weekend.

Only 10 of the Lilywhites’ 28 league points have come in Merkinch, with Wednesday’s impressive 4-2 win at Strathspey Thistle pushing them up to 11th position.

Nairn, who had no midweek game, are two places and eight points above Clach, although the Inverness team have played two matches less.

MacDonald wants his players to rise to the challenge of banking more points on home soil.

He said: “We are home for our next three games. Our home record needs to be improved as we’re actually better away from home. We’re looking to put that right.

“We’ve talked about the amount of points we’ve dropped from decent positions at home. It has not been great and we need to sort that.

“It will be a game against two good sides, who in my opinion want to play it the right way. We both like to get the ball down and get it moving, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Goal of season contender from Clach

MacDonald was thrilled by his team’s display at Seafield Park, with a Robbie Thompson double, a 21st goal of the term from red-hot James Anderson and a late Connor Bunce effort earning them a comfortable win.

The manager praised his players for coping with their hosts, who had come off the back of a fine 2-1 weekend win against Turriff United.

He said: “We didn’t start great, although we expected Strathspey, after their win on Saturday, to come at us, and they did, but after 25 minutes we got our foot on the ball and passed around them.

“We should have been even more clinical because at 3-0 we had chances to add to it, but it was a great result for us, especially after the disappointment of losing 2-0 to Rothes on Saturday.

“Our third goal (from Robbie Thompson) summed up how well we moved and passed it. You might struggle to see a better passing goal all season. Ali Gilles’ touch was great. He just killed the ball which was fired into him in that move.

“We conceded a sloppy second goal, which was disappointing, but, overall, I was delighted apart from 10 minutes in the second half, which we have a habit of doing and we’re looking to sort it.

“We just had to go there and be ourselves and I felt we thoroughly deserved the three points.”

Midfield ace Gillies pulling strings

Playmaker Gillies was terrific in midweek and MacDonald explained his importance to the team.

He said: “Ali Gillies, in the last two games, has been incredible. When he plays like that, he is a real joy to watch. You can’t get near him and we’ve been at him to do that more. When he plays one and two-touch football, you can’t touch him.

“It’s brilliant for us, he’s a real asset to us. We took him out of the team recently, just to give him a break, because he’d played almost every minute for us this season.

“His form dipped just a little, but that’s down to his age – he’s only 19. He’s been phenomenal.”

Thompson at the double for Lilies

MacDonald was also thrilled to see on-loan Caley Jags ace Thompson bag a double, while Anderson continued to rack up his superb tally.

He added: “Robbie Thompson is probably the last person on the park you’d pick to score a header, but it was a great finish for his third.

Clach’s, James Anderson, left, has 21 goals this season.

“The goals were shared on Wednesday. James Anderson scored his 21st goal of the season, which is an incredible number for a boy of his age (20).”

Callum Black’s crosses on the money

The Clach boss was more than happy with the crosses from Callum Black, two of which led to goals against Strathspey.

He said: “Callum has been working on his deliveries and I could see that on Wednesday. There was a couple he put in on Saturday, which fell into areas and we just didn’t get there, but in our front four we have movement, pace, deliveries and goals.”

Clach should be boosted by the return of captain and central midfielder Martin Callum and winger Scott Morrison for the visit of Nairn.

