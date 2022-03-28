Turriff defeat Forres; Clach and Lossie draw; Formartine edge past Nairn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hailed his side after they recorded their fourth Breedon Highland League win of the season.

Turra, who sit 16th in the table, defeated Forres Mechanics 3-2 at the Haughs.

Donaldson said: “We have been playing like that in spells, but the manner of the goals we scored was very pleasing.

“I can pick faults in the goals we lost, but it’s good to get three points.

“We’re a young side and the players are getting to know the league so it takes time to adjust to the league and how I want them to play.”

The visitors struck first with Paul Brindle racing through on goal to net just after the half hour mark.

In the second period United striker Keir Smith had a penalty saved by Stuart Knight, but Aaron Reid equalised for the hosts with a near post header.

Jack McKenzie’s 15-yard finish just before the hour mark made it 2-1 and Callan Gray’s header from Magnus Watson’s cross added to the lead before Graham Fraser pulled one back for Forres on 79 minutes.

Can-Cans boss Steven MacDonald said: “I thought Turriff were excellent and deserved their win.

“There’s always disappointing elements to your own performance when you get beat.

“But credit to Turriff I thought they were excellent and deserved their win.”

Clach frustrated at penalty call

Clachnacuddin and Lossiemouth drew 1-1 at Grant Street Park with home boss Jordan MacDonald bemoaning a penalty call against his side.

The Lilywhites took the lead courtesy of James Anderson’s first half finish.

But the Coasters equalised in the closing stages with Dean Stewart netting from the penalty spot after referee Kevin Buchanan ruled he had been fouled by goalkeeper Martin Mackinnon.

MacDonald said: “I was disappointed because we weren’t great, although I didn’t think it was a penalty, it was soft.

“The Lossiemouth player tried to lob Martin, Martin made himself big and they collided.

“The referee took long enough to give it and it was very soft in my view.

“It was disappointing for us, we had chances but we took too many chances and were indecisive getting our shots away.”

Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell added: “We had quite a bit of territory and we had a couple of penalty shouts before the one that we got.

“But other than that we didn’t force their goalkeeper into a save.

“Obviously we want to win games, but on reflection a draw was probably a fair result.

“The boys kept plugging away and got their just rewards.”

Formartine triumph despite delay

A delayed kick-off didn’t derail Formartine United as they defeated Nairn County 1-0 at Station Park.

The fixture didn’t start until 4.30pm on Saturday after the Pitmedden’s side bus broke down on their journey north.

But after arriving in Nairn Jonny Smith’s header nine minutes from time gave them victory.

Manager Stuart Anderson said: “The bus broke down in Keith, but we went there and got the result so I’m delighted.

“We got out of the changing room at twenty past four and the game started at half past, but we just had to get on with it.

Kick-off Delay

“I said to the boys not to use it as an excuse and I’m delighted to keep another clean sheet.

“It’s three in a row and I think that’s the first time we’ve done that this season which is also pleasing.”

Nairn boss Ronnie Sharp added: “We were very poor in the last third again which has been the story of the last four games.

“We had some good possession but we didn’t look like scoring which is a problem.”