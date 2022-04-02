Sam Urquhart says all Buckie Thistle can do is keep winning as remarkable Highland League title race continues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For Sam Urquhart and Buckie Thistle nothing changes as the race for the Breedon Highland League title reaches the final stages.

The Jags – who face Strathspey Thistle at Victoria Park today – have put together a 22-match winning run but are still a point behind leaders Fraserburgh.

With three games remaining, attacker Urquhart says all Buckie can do is keep winning and see if results favour them elsewhere.

The 30-year-old, who won the title in 2017, said: “It’s 22 wins in a row, which is some run – all we can do is keep winning and see where it takes us.

“Strathspey is another tough game, but hopefully we can get another three points.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what happens for the rest of the season. If Fraserburgh win all their games then fair play to them.

“If Rothes could do us a favour that would be nice, but all we can focus on is winning our games.

“If Fraserburgh win their games, they’ll deserve it.

“What a title chase it has been from both clubs and other teams have made it pretty interesting as well.

“We’ve just got to keep working hard and trying to win our games.”

Strathspey ready to upset the odds

On Wednesday night Strathspey led Fraserburgh in the first half before eventually being beaten 4-2.

But that performance along with last weekend’s win at Rothes gives Grantown Jags boss Charlie Brown the belief they can cause problems for Buckie.

He added: “We go into this game against another team who are challenging for the title full of confidence.

“Hopefully we can cut out that five minutes of madness at either side of half-time, like against Fraserburgh, and punish Buckie when we get the chance.

“Buckie will have seen the performance we put in on Wednesday night and against Rothes last Saturday and I don’t think they will be naive enough to think it will be an easy game.”