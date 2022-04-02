Sam Urquhart says all Buckie Thistle can do is keep winning as remarkable Highland League title race continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sam Urquhart says all Buckie Thistle can do is keep winning as remarkable Highland League title race continues

By Callum Law
April 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Sam Urquhart and Buckie Thistle take on Strathspey Thistle at Victoria Park
For Sam Urquhart and Buckie Thistle nothing changes as the race for the Breedon Highland League title reaches the final stages.

The Jags – who face Strathspey Thistle at Victoria Park today – have put together a 22-match winning run but are still a point behind leaders Fraserburgh.

With three games remaining, attacker Urquhart says all Buckie can do is keep winning and see if results favour them elsewhere.

The 30-year-old, who won the title in 2017, said: “It’s 22 wins in a row, which is some run – all we can do is keep winning and see where it takes us.

“Strathspey is another tough game, but hopefully we can get another three points.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what happens for the rest of the season. If Fraserburgh win all their games then fair play to them.

“If Rothes could do us a favour that would be nice, but all we can focus on is winning our games.

“If Fraserburgh win their games, they’ll deserve it.

“What a title chase it has been from both clubs and other teams have made it pretty interesting as well.

“We’ve just got to keep working hard and trying to win our games.”

Strathspey ready to upset the odds

On Wednesday night Strathspey led Fraserburgh in the first half before eventually being beaten 4-2.

But that performance along with last weekend’s win at Rothes gives Grantown Jags boss Charlie Brown the belief they can cause problems for Buckie.

He added: “We go into this game against another team who are challenging for the title full of confidence.

Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown is ready to face Buckie

“Hopefully we can cut out that five minutes of madness at either side of half-time, like against Fraserburgh, and punish Buckie when we get the chance.

“Buckie will have seen the performance we put in on Wednesday night and against Rothes last Saturday and I don’t think they will be naive enough to think it will be an easy game.”

 

