Title race a fitting finale to a fine season says Highland League president

By Callum Law
April 16, 2022, 6:00 am
Highland League president George Manson is pleased the title race has gone down to the wire
Highland League president George Manson is pleased the title race has gone down to the wire

Breedon Highland League president George Manson believes the title race going to the wire is a fitting finale to a great season.

Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle are both still vying to win the championship and play their final games this afternoon.

The Broch are at home to Forres Mechanics and need a win or a draw to take the title.

The Jags tackle Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park and will be looking to win and hoping Forres do them a favour.

After Covid-19 interrupted the 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns Manson believes this term has been a good one for the Highland League.

He said: “It’s been a hugely exciting season and as tight a title race as we’ve had for some time.

“For a large part of the season there were six or seven teams in contention, it’s down to two now.

“But even fairly recently Brechin and Brora were still in contention.

“Now it’s down to the wire and it’s been hugely competitive.

“In terms of how you would want to finish the season this is a great end.

“At the bottom of the league it’s also been exciting and it was only recently that Fort William were confirmed as finishing bottom.

“And within the middle of the league below the top seven it has also been very competitive.

“It’s a great showcase for the league the way the season is ending.

“Whatever the outcome it will be a fitting finale to a great season.”

