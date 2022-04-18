Chairman Finlay Noble on Fraserburgh’s ‘brilliant’ Highland League triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Chairman Finlay Noble on Fraserburgh’s ‘brilliant’ Highland League triumph

By Callum Law
April 18, 2022, 6:00 am
From left to right: Fraserburgh chairman Finlay Noble, manager Mark Cowie, vice-chairman Peter Bruce and assistant manager James Duthie with the Highland League championship trophy
He’s gone from cleaning the boots to club chairman and Finlay Noble described seeing his beloved Fraserburgh win the Breedon Highland League title again as “brilliant”.

The Broch claimed the championship for the first time since 2002, and for the fourth time in their history, with Saturday’s triumph against Forres Mechanics.

Bellslea chief Noble said: “I’ve been with the club 41 years, I started cleaning the boots, I’d been coming to the games before that.

“Jim Adams (the late former Fraserburgh chairman) and Ian Smith, who is still here, asked if I would clean the boots.

“That was 1981 and here we are. This is brilliant, when we won it at Cove 20 years ago that was a great occasion.

“But to win it at the Bellslea in front of our own folk, you can’t beat that.”

Praise for players and management

Noble paid tribute to Fraserburgh’s players and management.

He appointed Mark Cowie as manager seven years ago and added: “There a lot of hard-working folk within the club and none more so than the management and the players.

“It (winning the league) is for everyone, but especially the playing staff and it was brilliant and very fitting to see Willie West score the last goal.

“Willie’s captain, a local lad, as are most of them, and he’s one of those people that you could phone at 3am asking him to come and open something and he’d do it without any question.

Willie West celebrates scoring Fraserburgh’s fifth goal against Forres

“We’ve improved in league position every year Mark’s been manager. He blew us away at his interview and he was probably our best player at that point in time.

“We were thrilled with his plan, folk thought it was maybe a gamble but I never thought so.

“I’ve known Mark since he was 14 and every year we’ve got progressively better.”

