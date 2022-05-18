Forres boss Steven MacDonald gives six youth prospects pre-season chance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald says youth will get a chance after promoting six of their Under-18 side to the first team pool for pre-season.

Defenders Toby Clark and Logan De Oliveira, midfielder Lewis McIntosh and attacker Eren Duff, all 17, and 16-year-old midfielder Sam Janousek and attacker Jack Millar, also 16, will be given the opportunity to prove themselves this summer.

Can-Cans boss MacDonald is keen to promote from within and hopes in time they can follow in the footsteps of Mosset Park legends like Ross Macpherson, Simon Allan, Scott Moore and Neil Whyte.

He said: “It’s a chance for the boys to show what they’re capable of.

“Allan Frisken, our head of youth, and all the coaches have done a great job with them.

“The youth system we’ve got at Forres is really good, but the pathway needs to be there for the young boys to go further.

‘Important to push them on’

“These boys have been doing really well so it’s important to try to push them on in pre-season and give them a chance.

“It’s the same for any young players they’ll get their chance, if you’re good enough you’re old enough.

“That’s always the way I’ve looked at it and when we have got a good youth set-up we need to try to bring players through.

“For the young boys it’s a good opportunity and if they’re doing well they can progress.

“Forres have always had good local players in the past, guys like Ross Macpherson, Simon Allan, Scott Moore and Neil Whyte.

“Those boys were great players for Forres and have all been local and that’s what these boys need to aim for.”