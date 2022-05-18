Forres boss Steven MacDonald gives six youth prospects pre-season chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Forres boss Steven MacDonald gives six youth prospects pre-season chance

By Callum Law
May 18, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 18, 2022, 12:00 pm
17 May 2022. Forres Mechanics FC, Forres, Moray, Scotland. This is Forres Mechanics Management and new players whichBack row from left to right: Forres head of youth development Allan Frisken, Eren Duff, Sam Janousek, Jack Millar and manager Steven Macdonald. Front row left to right: Lewis McIntosh, Logan De Oliveira and Toby Clark
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald says youth will get a chance after promoting six of their Under-18 side to the first team pool for pre-season.

Defenders Toby Clark and Logan De Oliveira, midfielder Lewis McIntosh and attacker Eren Duff, all 17, and 16-year-old midfielder Sam Janousek and attacker Jack Millar, also 16, will be given the opportunity to prove themselves this summer.

Can-Cans boss MacDonald is keen to promote from within and hopes in time they can follow in the footsteps of Mosset Park legends like Ross Macpherson, Simon Allan, Scott Moore and Neil Whyte.

He said: “It’s a chance for the boys to show what they’re capable of.

“Allan Frisken, our head of youth, and all the coaches have done a great job with them.

“The youth system we’ve got at Forres is really good, but the pathway needs to be there for the young boys to go further.

‘Important to push them on’

“These boys have been doing really well so it’s important to try to push them on in pre-season and give them a chance.

“It’s the same for any young players they’ll get their chance, if you’re good enough you’re old enough.

“That’s always the way I’ve looked at it and when we have got a good youth set-up we need to try to bring players through.

“For the young boys it’s a good opportunity and if they’re doing well they can progress.

“Forres have always had good local players in the past, guys like Ross Macpherson, Simon Allan, Scott Moore and Neil Whyte.

“Those boys were great players for Forres and have all been local and that’s what these boys need to aim for.”

