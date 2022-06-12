Double boost for Strathspey as Ben Cullen signs and Michael MacCallum stays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Double boost for Strathspey as Ben Cullen signs and Michael MacCallum stays

By Callum Law
June 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 12, 2022, 2:30 pm
Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown has signed Ben Cullen
Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown has signed Ben Cullen

Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown has bolstered his squad with the signing of Ben Cullen and Michael MacCallum penning a new contract.

Striker Cullen joins the Grantown Jags after a successful spell with Junior side Dufftown.

Goalkeeper MacCallum has signed a contract for next season, which will be his eighth at Seafield Park.

Boss Brown hopes Cullen will provide the goals to move Strathspey up the Breedon Highland League table after their 16th placed finish last term.

He said: “Ben’s a proven goalscorer in the Juniors, he scored nearly 30 goals with Dufftown last season.

“He’s a penalty box striker which is something we’ve been missing.

“We’ve got boys that can create goals and score goals from outside the box, but we created a lot of chances inside the box that we didn’t take.

“Ben’s got a good eye for goal and if we create chances for him hopefully he’ll put the majority of them away.

“Goals change games as the saying goes. If we can get our noses in front in games then we can make ourselves difficult to beat.

“Teams have done that to us and hopefully Ben can help take the pressure off the defence because if you’re not scoring goals it puts pressure on your defence not to concede.

“Sometimes that can lead to mistakes and last season we lost a lot of points with narrow defeats where we were in the game until the closing stages and little mistakes cost us.

“Hopefully Ben and our other forwards can get us the goals to win us games.”

Vital experience

On keeping experienced custodian MacCallum at the club, Brown added: “I’m delighted to get Michael to extend his stay with us for another year.

“Michael’s experience and quality as a keeper will be vital to us throughout the season.

“Last season was a stop-start affair due an unfortunate injury, injury-free Michael is hoping to kick off where he left last season in great form.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]