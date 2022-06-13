Ally MacDonald signs new Brora Rangers deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension to stay with Brora Rangers for next season.

The 33-year-old defender has spent the last 10 years with the Cattachs and has helped them to plenty of success.

📝 Brora Rangers can today announce that Ally Macdonald has signed a 1 year contract extension, taking him up to the summer of 2023. pic.twitter.com/ss5SXS5GJF — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) June 13, 2022

During MacDonald’s time at Dudgeon Park Brora have been crowned Breedon Highland League champions four times, won the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup twice and the North of Scotland Cup five times.