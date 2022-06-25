Fraserburgh and Inverurie pleased to be part of Elgin pre-season tournament

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie is looking forward to assessing some trialists at Elgin City’s centenary pre-season tournament.

The Broch, Inverurie Locos, Peterhead and Elgin will face each other today and tomorrow to celebrate 100 years of the Black and Whites playing at Borough Briggs.

Breedon Highland League champions Fraserburgh play Elgin at 1pm with Inverurie meeting Peterhead at 5pm.

The two losers will then clash at noon tomorrow with the winners facing off at 4pm.

Bellslea boss Mark Cowie said: “We have got a couple of trialists coming along, they’ve trained with us we’re looking forward to see how they get on.

“They have fitted in well in training we just need to see them in games.

“Some of our youth team will be coming with us as well and it will give them exposure about what’s expected at a Highland League club.

“We want to test ourselves against the best quality of opposition, we’ve got some great games coming up in the League Cup and these friendlies are good as well.

100 Years 🏆 This weekend we host our celebratory tournament at BB with @FraserburghFC @pfcofficial & @InverurieLocos We have created a dedicated section on our website with all the information.https://t.co/Q2jERCvSMv We look forward to seeing you back at the Stadium 🏟 pic.twitter.com/4gy1xZnI9d — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) June 22, 2022

“We haven’t played Elgin for quite while so it’s good to face them. It’s Elgin tournament and we were pleased to be asked to take part and we’re looking forward to it.”

Cowie is still looking to bolster to his squad and added: “We’re always in the hunt for good players, we won the title and other teams around us have strengthened so we can’t stand still.

“We missed out by millimetres by on one or two players that would have made a big impact in our team, but we’re keeping our eyes open.”

Good test for Railwaymen

Locos manager Richard Hastings is also looking forward to seeing his side go toe-to-toe with SPFL opposition.

He may also have some trialists present and said: “You want to play these types of games and that’s why we accepted the invitation.

“It will be a good test for us and all the four clubs will be in the same boat having to juggle their squads about over the two days.

“It will give us a good chance to have a look at everyone, including some of our young players, against good opposition.

“We’ve spoken to one or two (potential trialists) about coming along.

“I’m not desperate to make more signings but if there are any opportunities that are attractive to us then we’ll take those steps to try to take the players in.”

More friendly action

Elsewhere, Brechin City entertain Arbroath at Glebe Park (2pm kick-off), Rothes take on Huntly at Lesser Borough Briggs in Elgin (3pm) and Formartine United face Montrose at Links Park (1pm).