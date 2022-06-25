Fraserburgh and Inverurie pleased to be part of Elgin pre-season tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh and Inverurie pleased to be part of Elgin pre-season tournament

By Callum Law
June 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie, left, and Inverurie Locos counterpart Richard Hastings are pleased to be involved in Elgin's pre-season tournament
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie, left, and Inverurie Locos counterpart Richard Hastings are pleased to be involved in Elgin's pre-season tournament

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie is looking forward to assessing some trialists at Elgin City’s centenary pre-season tournament.

The Broch, Inverurie Locos, Peterhead and Elgin will face each other today and tomorrow to celebrate 100 years of the Black and Whites playing at Borough Briggs.

Breedon Highland League champions Fraserburgh play Elgin at 1pm with Inverurie meeting Peterhead at 5pm.

The two losers will then clash at noon tomorrow with the winners facing off at 4pm.

Bellslea boss Mark Cowie said: “We have got a couple of trialists coming along, they’ve trained with us we’re looking forward to see how they get on.

“They have fitted in well in training we just need to see them in games.

“Some of our youth team will be coming with us as well and it will give them exposure about what’s expected at a Highland League club.

“We want to test ourselves against the best quality of opposition, we’ve got some great games coming up in the League Cup and these friendlies are good as well.

“We haven’t played Elgin for quite while so it’s good to face them. It’s Elgin tournament and we were pleased to be asked to take part and we’re looking forward to it.”

Cowie is still looking to bolster to his squad and added: “We’re always in the hunt for good players, we won the title and other teams around us have strengthened so we can’t stand still.

“We missed out by millimetres by on one or two players that would have made a big impact in our team, but we’re keeping our eyes open.”

Good test for Railwaymen

Locos manager Richard Hastings is also looking forward to seeing his side go toe-to-toe with SPFL opposition.

He may also have some trialists present and said: “You want to play these types of games and that’s why we accepted the invitation.

“It will be a good test for us and all the four clubs will be in the same boat having to juggle their squads about over the two days.

“It will give us a good chance to have a look at everyone, including some of our young players, against good opposition.

“We’ve spoken to one or two (potential trialists) about coming along.

“I’m not desperate to make more signings but if there are any opportunities that are attractive to us then we’ll take those steps to try to take the players in.”

More friendly action

Elsewhere, Brechin City entertain Arbroath at Glebe Park (2pm kick-off), Rothes take on Huntly at Lesser Borough Briggs in Elgin (3pm) and Formartine United face Montrose at Links Park (1pm).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]