Black Isle discus star Kirsty Law set for memorable Commonwealth Games on and off the field

By Jamie Durent
July 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Kirsty Law celebrates her 13th Scottish title

As if representing Scotland this summer was not special enough, Kirsty Law will have another memorable occasion to celebrate.

Three days after she is due to compete in the discus in Birmingham, her sister Sarah-Jane is due to give birth to her first child.

Auntie Kirsty has a nice ring to it.

“My sister is pregnant and due on the fifth of August. I’m competing on the second and I’m really hoping she can come but I completely understand if she can’t.

“She came to watch me at the Diamond League in Birmingham just in case she can’t come.

Kirsty Law has been selected for her second Commonwealth Games

“I’m absolutely buzzing to become an auntie. It’ll be the best week ever. I’m so excited for her.

“She’s based in London – she’s lived there for about 10 years now – and she comes to as many of my events as she can.”

Life is good just now for Law. She has found some of the best form of her career in time to secure a second Commonwealth Games spot at the age of 35.

The 60-metre mark was eclipsed last year and a silver medal at the British Championships have her heading into the Games in confident mood.

Law credits working with coach Zane Duquemin for changing her outlook on sport helping her secure Games qualification. But even though a big target has been achieved, she will keep looking for improvements.

Name: Kirsty Law

D.O.B: 11/10/86

Home town: Munlochy

Previous CG experience: 2014

Event: Discus

“I’m a perfectionist and I want to throw well all the time. I know you can’t do that and it’s hard to back off from that.

“That’s hard for me still to understand; even now I’ll ask ‘why am I not doing this, why am I not doing that’. You can’t do well all the time and it’s a hard concept to grip. But we’re getting there.

“You’ve just got to put together your best training and do your best on the day.

“I feel like I’m still learning – I’m learning smarter and better than I did before. I definitely wasted a few years of my career but working with Zane has completely changed my outlook on everything.”

She is grateful to the support she gets from her work – Law is a nursing assistant for the NHS in Nottinghamshire – to allow her to compete at the highest level.

It brings to light the sacrifices required to reach the top and that getting there is far from easy.

“A lot of people say to me about sponsors – I don’t have any sponsors and I don’t think people understand that. We have to go to work and earn because it doesn’t just get handed to you.

“When you get the phone call to get selected for things, it makes all the sacrifices worthwhile. I’ve missed friends’ weddings, parties; my friends and family understand when you get selected for things that it’s all worth it.

“I know they’re not going to get married again or they’re not going to have another 30th or 40th birthday party but there’s going to be another time I can see them. They get it.”

Law is heading to her second Commonwealth Games, having made her debut in 2014 in Glasgow. She finished eighth in the final of a home Games and getting the chance to pull on a Scotland vest once again remains a special honour.

“It’ll mean everything; the best feeling in the world is competing for my country. I’m so proud to be Scottish.

“It’s the pinnacle to compete for your country and I can’t wait.”

