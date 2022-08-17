Fraserburgh edge out Inverurie in dramatic Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup penalty shootout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh edge out Inverurie in dramatic Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup penalty shootout

By Paul Third
August 17, 2022, 10:27 pm Updated: August 18, 2022, 6:58 am
Fraserburgh's Paul Young and Gary Wood of Inverurie compete for the ball.
Fraserburgh's Paul Young and Gary Wood of Inverurie compete for the ball.

Fraserburgh booked their place in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final in spectacular fashion after coming through penalty shootout drama against Inverurie Locos.

The game at Bellslea finished 1-1 meaning spot kicks were required to settle the tie. Every player took a spot kick with Kieran Simpson for the Broch and Robert Ward for Locos seeing their efforts saved.

With the players forced to go through a second round in sudden death, Taylor Thain and Scott Barbour both missed their spot kicks before Calum Dingwall missed his second effort, giving Simpson the chance to make amends for his earlier miss by scoring the winner to give his side an 11-10 win.

It was a ridiculous end to what was a frantic cup-tie from the first minute.

Locos took first half lead

Scott Barbour set the tone when his lay-off found Sean Butcher, who sent Ryan Sargent clear down the left but Andy Reid made a fine save to turn the powerful drive past the post.

Locos responded instantly with an effort of their own but Robert Ward saw his effort parried by Joe Barbour in the Broch goal.

The home side did have the ball in the net in the 17th minute as Sargent knocked the ball home but his effort was ruled out for a foul on Locos captain Greig Mitchell.

All the chances for the home side seemed to be falling Sargent’s way and he had another opportunity when Bryan Hay found him in the box but he shot straight at Reid.

The Broch had the better of the chances but Locos refused to buckle. The pressure of Ward and Garry Wood was also causing the home defence problems and the duo would capitalise to put the visitors ahead in the 38th minute.

Robert Ward celebrates his goal for Inverurie.

Kieran Simpson put his goalkeeper Barbour in all sorts of trouble when he fired a chest-high pass back from 20 yards.

Barbour tried to control the ball but was left off balance and Wood slid in to square the ball to Ward, who had the simple task of rolling the ball into the empty net.

The home side was rattled at going behind and it almost got worse with Locos seeing their appeal for a penalty waved away after Nathan Meres was sent sprawling in the box by Bryan Hay.

Broch back on level terms early in second half

Scott Barbour celebrates his equaliser.

The Broch needed just five minutes of the second half to restore parity.

A ricochet between two Locos players fell kindly for Sargent in the penalty area. Reid did well to parry his shot, but Barbour was on hand to fire home the rebound.

Barbour’s joy at getting his side back level did not last long, however, as he was booked for simulation by referee Filippo Mazzoni after going down in the box under pressure from Locos defender Mark Souter.

It was one-way traffic following the equaliser and the visitors had goalkeeper Reid to thank for keeping the score level as he made a terrific save to keep out Aidan Combe’s shot which was destined for the top corner.

Locos withstood all the Broch could throw at them in a feisty second half and Wood gave a timely reminder his side were still in the tie as he fired in a shot which went just wide of Joe Barbour’s right post.

The home side kept pushing for a late winner and they came close to getting it three minutes from time when Sean Butcher’s pass found substitute Paul Campbell in space in the box but he fired just wide of the post.

But, despite five minutes of stoppage time being played, neither side could find a winner and the tie went to penalties.

 

