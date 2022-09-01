Ross Still hopes Huntly can take a step closer to ending 15-year wait for trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross Still hopes Huntly can take a step closer to ending 15-year wait for trophy

By Callum Law
September 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 1, 2022, 1:08 pm
Ross Still in action for Huntly against Aberdeen in the quarter-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup
Ross Still in action for Huntly against Aberdeen in the quarter-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup

Ross Still hopes this can be the season where Huntly end their wait for silverware.

The Black and Golds have reached the semi-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and will face Formartine United next Wednesday.

It has been 15 years since the Christie Park club lifted a trophy but Still hopes Allan Hale’s side can end the barren period.

Huntly came close last term, losing on penalties in the final of Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Midfielder Still said: “It’s good to be through to the semi-final, that’s two seasons in a row the club has at least reached this stage.

“That’s good progress for the club and hopefully we can push on and reach another final, although we know it will be a tough game against Formartine.

“The cups are important for us, we want to win silverware, the club came close last season and hopefully we can go a step further.”

Still ‘delighted to be back at Huntly’

Still returned to Huntly this summer following a spell with Inverurie Locos.

He also suffered at the hands of the Black and Golds last term with the Railwaymen beaten in the semi-final of the Aberdeenshire Shield.

The 27-year-old added: “I’m delighted to be back at Huntly, I’m playing regularly again which is really good.

“When we played Huntly in the semi-final I wanted to win and have success with Inverurie but unfortunately that didn’t happen.

“But afterwards when the final came round I was pleased for the guys to be in the final because I still liked the club.”

