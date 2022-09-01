Ross Still hopes Huntly can take a step closer to ending 15-year wait for trophy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Still hopes this can be the season where Huntly end their wait for silverware.

The Black and Golds have reached the semi-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and will face Formartine United next Wednesday.

It has been 15 years since the Christie Park club lifted a trophy but Still hopes Allan Hale’s side can end the barren period.

Huntly came close last term, losing on penalties in the final of Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Midfielder Still said: “It’s good to be through to the semi-final, that’s two seasons in a row the club has at least reached this stage.

“That’s good progress for the club and hopefully we can push on and reach another final, although we know it will be a tough game against Formartine.

“The cups are important for us, we want to win silverware, the club came close last season and hopefully we can go a step further.”

Still ‘delighted to be back at Huntly’

Still returned to Huntly this summer following a spell with Inverurie Locos.

He also suffered at the hands of the Black and Golds last term with the Railwaymen beaten in the semi-final of the Aberdeenshire Shield.

The 27-year-old added: “I’m delighted to be back at Huntly, I’m playing regularly again which is really good.

“When we played Huntly in the semi-final I wanted to win and have success with Inverurie but unfortunately that didn’t happen.

“But afterwards when the final came round I was pleased for the guys to be in the final because I still liked the club.”