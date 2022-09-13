Wick Academy out to make home advantage count in Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wick Academy out to make home advantage count in Scottish Cup

By Callum Law
September 13, 2022, 11:45 am
Ross Allan is looking forward to Wick's Scottish Cup tie against Lochee United.
Ross Allan is looking forward to Wick's Scottish Cup tie against Lochee United.

Ross Allan wants Wick Academy to make home advantage count in the Scottish Cup.

The Scorries tackle Midlands League side Lochee United in round one this weekend.

It will take the visitors around five hours to get to Wick and Allan reckons it’s unlikely they’ll have played on a pitch like Harmsworth Park before.

The 29-year-old defender said: “When I was watching the draw, all I was hoping for was a home draw.

“We need to make home advantage count, it’s never easy for teams coming to Wick and if they haven’t been before they’ll probably get a shock when they see the slope to the pitch.

“Hopefully we can make that count and get the win.”

Allan hopes Saturday’s tie can be the start of a run to remember for Wick in the Scottish Cup.

Wick Academy looking forward to Scottish Cup

In 2015-16 and 2016-17, the Caithness outfit reached round three, but in the years since they have struggled to make inroads in the national competition.

Allan added: “The Scottish Cup is always one players look forward to. We want to try to get through the rounds and get a decent draw.

“We haven’t gone far in the last few years, so hopefully we can change that this year and make a bit of progression.

“It’s been disappointing in the last couple of years, because previously we have got quite far in the competition.

“The manager said to us at the start of the season he wanted to do well in the cups.

“Then we were knocked out of the North of Scotland Cup in the first round, which wasn’t a good start.

“Hopefully we can do better on Saturday and get through to the next round.”

