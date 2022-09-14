More Highland League managers back call for introduction of five subs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More Breedon Highland League managers have expressed their support for allowing clubs to make five substitutions in games rather than three.

On Monday, Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald called for five subs to be brought into the division.

Now the Press and Journal has spoken to nine of his counterparts, who are all in agreement.

In all four divisions of the SPFL, managers can make five alterations.

The same rules apply in the League Cup and Challenge Cup, while this weekend Highland League bosses will be able to make five changes in round one of the Scottish Cup.

Brora gaffer Craig Campbell said: “You’re naming a bench with seven subs, but you’re only able to use three, so there’s disappointment for players who don’t get on.

“We don’t have big squads at our level and it would be good if we could utilise more of the players we have got available.

“I find it frustrating that I can name so many players on the bench and can only use three, especially when they’re giving up their weekend and not getting much game time.”

Boost for youth, as Keith boss labels rule discrepancy ‘baffling’

Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald and Rothes boss Ross Jack believe having the option to make five subs would help develop young players.

MacDonald said: “There is the youth development side as well because, winning or losing, you’d have more options to throw on a young player.

“At Clach, we try to bring young boys through so from that side it would suit us as well.”

Jack added: “If you’ve got more subs, it would give you more opportunities to give youth a chance.

“It could also lead to the standard of games being higher. At the top level, when they’re able to make those changes the intensity of the game doesn’t drop and very often in our league players can be shattered or playing through injuries.”

Last season when playing in Junior football, Banks o’ Dee were able to make five subs after a rule change during last term.

Boss Jamie Watt said: “It was introduced in the Juniors in the middle of last season and for me, it’s a no-brainer.

“With the amount of games we’re playing, you get towards the end of games and boys are struggling and you can’t take them off.

“I’d be for it, and I think we’re the only league that doesn’t have five subs.”

Keith manager Craig Ewen believes the Highland League should follow other leagues in Scotland by making a change.

“Personally I think it’s baffling that every league in Scotland is five subs and the Highland League isn’t,” he said.

“We’re in the pyramid and play in national competitions, so I think we should have the same rule.

“My view would be to have five subs, although I don’t think it will happen this season.”

Morale boost for squad players

Dean Donaldson of Turriff and Wick’s Gary Manson reckon squad morale would also be improved if 16 players could potentially feature in games.

Donaldson said: “You’re always trying to keep players happy and it’s more difficult to do with three subs.

“I think it’s a no-brainer to go for it because if you want to compete for things you need a squad and to get a squad you need to be able to keep them all happy, which is difficult to do when some of them aren’t getting on.”

Manson added: “For me, if we take seven subs to an away game and can only use three it’s tough when boys are giving up their whole Saturday and we can’t even give them minutes on the pitch – it can be soul-destroying for them.”

Huntly’s Allan Hale and Mark Cowie of Fraserburgh are also in favour of a move to five subs.

Both also believe ensuring the game isn’t disrupted by too many changes is important, with the current rules giving managers three windows in which to make their changes.

Hale said: “The pros outweigh the cons, provided it’s still only three windows for making the subs.

“If you stick to the three windows, then it means the tempo and flow of the game isn’t broken up anymore.”

Cowie added: “If you were allowed to stop the game potentially 10 times in total (five for each side) that would be crazy.

“But I think you could do it by giving each side three windows to make the five changes. I’m all for it.”