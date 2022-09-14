More Highland League managers back call for introduction of five subs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More Highland League managers back call for introduction of five subs

By Callum Law
September 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 14, 2022, 6:56 am
At present Breedon Highland League sides can only make three substitutions
At present Breedon Highland League sides can only make three substitutions

More Breedon Highland League managers have expressed their support for allowing clubs to make five substitutions in games rather than three.

On Monday, Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald called for five subs to be brought into the division.

Now the Press and Journal has spoken to nine of his counterparts, who are all in agreement.

In all four divisions of the SPFL, managers can make five alterations.

The same rules apply in the League Cup and Challenge Cup, while this weekend Highland League bosses will be able to make five changes in round one of the Scottish Cup.

Brora gaffer Craig Campbell said: “You’re naming a bench with seven subs, but you’re only able to use three, so there’s disappointment for players who don’t get on.

“We don’t have big squads at our level and it would be good if we could utilise more of the players we have got available.

“I find it frustrating that I can name so many players on the bench and can only use three, especially when they’re giving up their weekend and not getting much game time.”

Boost for youth, as Keith boss labels rule discrepancy ‘baffling’

Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald and Rothes boss Ross Jack believe having the option to make five subs would help develop young players.

MacDonald said: “There is the youth development side as well because, winning or losing, you’d have more options to throw on a young player.

“At Clach, we try to bring young boys through so from that side it would suit us as well.”

Jack added: “If you’ve got more subs, it would give you more opportunities to give youth a chance.

“It could also lead to the standard of games being higher. At the top level, when they’re able to make those changes the intensity of the game doesn’t drop and very often in our league players can be shattered or playing through injuries.”

Clach manager Jordan MacDonald believes more young players could get opportunities if Highland League sides could make five subs.

Last season when playing in Junior football, Banks o’ Dee were able to make five subs after a rule change during last term.

Boss Jamie Watt said: “It was introduced in the Juniors in the middle of last season and for me, it’s a no-brainer.

“With the amount of games we’re playing, you get towards the end of games and boys are struggling and you can’t take them off.

“I’d be for it, and I think we’re the only league that doesn’t have five subs.”

Keith manager Craig Ewen believes the Highland League should follow other leagues in Scotland by making a change.

“Personally I think it’s baffling that every league in Scotland is five subs and the Highland League isn’t,” he said.

“We’re in the pyramid and play in national competitions, so I think we should have the same rule.

“My view would be to have five subs, although I don’t think it will happen this season.”

Morale boost for squad players

Dean Donaldson of Turriff and Wick’s Gary Manson reckon squad morale would also be improved if 16 players could potentially feature in games.

Donaldson said: “You’re always trying to keep players happy and it’s more difficult to do with three subs.

“I think it’s a no-brainer to go for it because if you want to compete for things you need a squad and to get a squad you need to be able to keep them all happy, which is difficult to do when some of them aren’t getting on.”

Manson added: “For me, if we take seven subs to an away game and can only use three it’s tough when boys are giving up their whole Saturday and we can’t even give them minutes on the pitch – it can be soul-destroying for them.”

Huntly’s Allan Hale and Mark Cowie of Fraserburgh are also in favour of a move to five subs.

Huntly manager Allan Hale is also in favour of Highland League clubs being able to make five subs.

Both also believe ensuring the game isn’t disrupted by too many changes is important, with the current rules giving managers three windows in which to make their changes.

Hale said: “The pros outweigh the cons, provided it’s still only three windows for making the subs.

“If you stick to the three windows, then it means the tempo and flow of the game isn’t broken up anymore.”

Cowie added: “If you were allowed to stop the game potentially 10 times in total (five for each side) that would be crazy.

“But I think you could do it by giving each side three windows to make the five changes. I’m all for it.”

