Home Sport Football Highland League

BBC pull the plug on live broadcast of Huntly’s Scottish Cup tie

By Paul Third
September 14, 2022, 2:03 pm
Huntly players and officials have missed out on the chance to be shown on live television
Huntly players and officials have missed out on the chance to be shown on live television

Huntly’s Scottish Cup first round tie at Pollok on Friday will no longer be shown live on television.

The BBC had selected the game for live broadcast but have announced plans to show the match have been shelved due to a lack of resources.

Fans have reacted with anger and dismay at the decision not to show the game which was moved from its scheduled date of Saturday at 3pm.

