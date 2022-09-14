BBC pull the plug on live broadcast of Huntly’s Scottish Cup tie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly’s Scottish Cup first round tie at Pollok on Friday will no longer be shown live on television.

The BBC had selected the game for live broadcast but have announced plans to show the match have been shelved due to a lack of resources.

Due to an exceptional demand on our resources we are unable to provide live coverage of the Scottish Cup tie between Pollok v Huntly this Friday on BBC Scotland. — BBC Scotland Comms (@BBCScotComms) September 14, 2022

Fans have reacted with anger and dismay at the decision not to show the game which was moved from its scheduled date of Saturday at 3pm.

I assume the clubs will still get the money due from the originally announced coverage? Especially with Huntly players and fans having to take time off work to travel to this game on a Friday. Will they be compensated? Joke decision — Craig Suter (@craigj1976) September 14, 2022

What a disgrace this is. — Danny (@danny_mcf) September 14, 2022

Absolute joke, hope both clubs get compensated for the money lost due to no broadcast. Yet again no thought about the fans or folk who’d want to watch the game — Grant Heath (@GrantHeath95) September 14, 2022